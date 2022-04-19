What to do if a patient does not evacuate for three days?

The management of the patient with constipation must be careful and followed by a specialist.

Image of the intestine with feces. Photo: Shutterstock.

The constipation is a common problem. Most people will be able to resolve it on their own, although there is a percentage that cannot and requires medical help.

Constipation or constipation is a problem with a prevalence of 2 to 27% in the world population. It is more common in children, women of reproductive age and the elderly.

Constipation may be due to organic causes, although it is more often functional. It is considered that the constipation is a subjective symptomso it is not a diagnosis or a disease, and it becomes a medical problem when this alone motivates the consultation.

It is characterized by infrequent bowel movements, difficulty in assessment, or both. This difficulty may involve a defecation effort, a sensation of difficulty in the passage of feces, little or incomplete evacuation, hard stools, prolonged evacuation time, or several of them simultaneously.

The symptoms mentioned must be permanent or recurrent in order to separate a chronic disorder, such as functional constipation, from transient intestinal symptoms, which may occur during a change in habit, travel or other causes.

Tests and procedures to diagnose constipation

In addition to the general physical exam, the doctor may use the following procedures and tests To diagnose constipation and try to find the cause:

– Blood test;

– an x-ray to identify if the intestines are obstructed;

– examination of the rectum or lower or sigmoid color;

– examination of the rectum and the complete colon, colonoscopy;

– anorectal manometry;

– balloon expulsion test;

– colonic transit evaluation;

– x-ray of the rectum, or defecography;

– resonance imaging defecography magnetic.

However, many times constipation can be treated at home, introducing changes in food and drinks, to facilitate evacuation.

Recommendations to treat constipation

To relieve symptoms, it is recommended to eat foods that are high in fiber, drink plenty of water and other fluids, or take a fiber supplement.

Furthermore, it is suggested to regular physical activity or try to train the intestine. In the latter case, the doctor might suggest that the patient try to have a bowel movement at the same time every day.

It is also possible that the patient stop taking some medications or dietary supplements when these are causing constipation, but this should always be done under medical supervision.

The doctor may recommend that the patient use an over-the-counter laxative for a short time, considering which one is best for him. Your doctor might prescribe fiber supplements, osmotic agents, stool softeners, lubricants such as mineral oil, or stimulants. The latter would only be indicated if constipation is severe and other treatments have not worked.

If a patient has been taking laxatives for a long time and cannot have a bowel movement without them, they should consult their doctor to find out how to stop their use so that the colon begins to move normally.

In cases where self-care doesn’t work, your doctor may prescribe a prescription medication such as lubiprostone, linaclotide or plecanatide, or prucalopride.

If a patient has problems with the muscles that control bowel movements, the doctor might recommend biofeedback therapy to retrain the muscles.

Lastly, your doctor might order surgery to treat your anorectal obstruction, caused by rectal prolapse, if medications don’t work. If surgery is recommended, the doctor should be asked about the benefits and risks.

How to avoid constipation?

The patient You can prevent constipation by doing the same things you do when you feel constipated: by eating fiber in your diet, drinking plenty of water and fluids, getting regular physical activity, and trying to have a bowel movement at the same time every day.

