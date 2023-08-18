What to do if a sexual relationship is leaked on the Internet?

“To all those who are downvoted: I sent those pictures to one person. You can connect the dots. I’m shocked anyone could stoop so low.” He tweeted, “I only speak freely.” Jennette mccurdyAn actress who rose to fame on the Nickelodeon children’s show iCarly after pictures of her in her underwear went viral on the internet.

She is not the only one with whom this has happened. Vanessa Hudgens, Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, Jessica Alba, Ke$ha, Blake Lively And Rihanna They are some of those who have seen the exposed videos or images that he directed at his colleagues. was probably the most infamous case Scarlett Johansson, interpreter of match point He sent some nude photos to his partner, Ryan Reynolds. After some time, those snapshots were published and even the FBI had to intervene in the matter to find the person responsible for the leak. It was about a hacker who stole pictures from Reynolds’ cell phone.

Click to enlarge to return.

RELATED: Rihanna’s Super Bowl Show: Is a Great Show Measured by Her Choreography?

This macro operation did not help to stop the incident. Shortly after, Jennifer Lawrence found themselves in the same position with a large group of artists Kate Upton, Ariana Grande.“This is a gross violation of privacy. We have already contacted the authorities, who will prosecute anyone who publishes the stolen photos of Jennifer Lawrence,” said her representative when it was revealed that the photos Apple’s cloud storage service is derived from iCloud accounts.

Some have tried to distance themselves from what happened and deny that they were the protagonists of the snapshot, but Mary Elizabeth Winstead It was confirmed via Twitter that they were real. He chose to show his face and speak unapologetically: “Those pictures were removed a long time ago, I can only imagine the despicable effort behind it. I feel sorry for all the people who have been hacked. For those of you looking at photos I took with my husband years ago in the privacy of our home, I hope you feel great about yourselves.

Sexting is not a crime, but leaking photos without consent is

If it happens to celebrities, as you can imagine, it can happen to anyone. He sexting is she sending sexually explicit material Via the Internet (messages, photos, videos, video calls, etc.). Nudities can occur between WhatsApp conversations in any mobile phone and it is not a crime to enjoy sex in this remote mode, as long as the person sending the content does so freely and voluntarily and the recipient knows they are are receiving personal and intimate information and its receipt does not entitle you to share it with third parties.

“Whether we are on the beach, dancing in a disco or wherever we feel like it is concerned with our comfort and our self-esteem, not the sexual pleasure of gentlemen. Our photos are only allowed if they meet two criteria: 1.- that you are heterosexual and 2.- that the photo was taken with the intent of making a man jerk. If these two things are not met, the party starts”, argued Henar Alvarez in his section nanismo nanny’s The Buonismo Podcast Well, In Defense Of Right Do what we want with our sexuality.

sextortion in spain

since 2013, Memories of the Prosecutor’s Office have been warning of a “spread” of cases sextortion ,extortion for sexual reasons, It is one of the most widespread digital crimes, but according to statistics from the National Police, up to 70% of these crimes are not reported.

Fear or embarrassment arising from viewing intimate photos or videos posted on social networks encourages most victims to negotiate with extortionists and pay what they demand.

He is simply the central plot of the series. privacy, of Netflix, which tells how independent politician Malene Zubiri’s career is threatened by the publication of a video in which she is having sex on a French beach.

This product from the streaming platform’s catalog is fictional, but sometimes it is strongly reminiscent of real events and can be a source of trouble for many anonymous people. This would not be the first time that pictures of a couple’s sexual games had found their way into a WhatsApp group of friends of either of them, without the other party’s consent. “My partner told me, and I was taken aback, that a friend of his had sent a topless picture of his own girlfriend on the beach in a WhatsApp group, with the message ‘look at her boobs.’ There were 20 people. Wasn’t someone able to say it couldn’t be done?” Alvarez said at the same location.

In addition, social networks are full of people who sell photo packs of women. The following messages are seen on a daily basis on platforms such as Twitter, Reddit or Telegram: “I am selling my naked girl pics, send me a DM. He’s only 19.” Exposure without the victim’s consent is taken to the maximum risk, with the attacker lining his own pockets at his expense.

RELATED: Consent: No, You Don’t Need a Contract, Just Common Sense

no worries about leaking socks, You have to think about the digital footprint, because everything that is transmitted on the Internet ends up there.

The National Police has a Central Cyber ​​Crime Unit, with a Technical Investigation Brigade that handles complaints about this crime. The Civil Guard also has Aroba Teams and the Telematic Crime Group of the Central Operating Unit.

What to do in case of dissemination without our consent?

We are talking about a crime that, according to Article 197 of the Penal Code, is punishable by a prison term of three months to one year. ‘Revenge porn’ has been included in this legal text since the 2015 reform, within the chapter on the disclosure of secrets. So the best thing that you can do if you are a victim of extortion of these characteristics is to report it criminally in any police station.

Another option that is within your reach is to accept Organic Law 1/1982 on civil protection of the right to honor, personal and family privacy and self-image and claim through civil proceedings. The norm considers “the capture, reproduction or publication by photography, film or any other process of an image of a person at places or moments of his private life” to be an unlawful interference.

A third way to alert the authorities about this episode is through the ‘priority channel’ of the Spanish Agency for Data Protection (AEPD). This complaint can also be filed by the victim or any third person. “The purpose of the priority channel is to deal with these situations, to establish a method in which claims received will be analyzed on a priority basis, allowing the agency, as an independent authority, to adopt immediate measures, if necessary that limit the continuity of the treatment of personal data”, the page itself says, adding that it will be able to assess whether penalties against people disseminating this content are required if the images are requested to be removed. Whether the process is started or not created”.

2015, a turning point

one of the moments in which this problem was put on the table oblivion ants, former councilor of the PSOE of Los Yébanes, Toledo. The politician faced the spread of one of his sex videos in 2012 and handed it over to the authorities, but the judge closed the case after considering that there was no offense against his privacy, as he had Video was sent. Video. However, he did not acknowledge dissemination any time after those contacts.

The case served as a turning point for revising it penal code in 2015, From that moment on, unauthorized dissemination of intimate images will also be considered as a crime, regardless of the fact that the victim sent them first.

RELATED: Judge sees no crime against Olvido Hormigos’ privacy

Currently, the Criminal Code imposes even higher penalties than those mentioned earlier in three cases: 1. if the dissemination is committed by the victim’s spouse or partner, 2. if the victim is a minor or is disabled, and 3., if the dissemination Does content for profit. Privacy is a fundamental right and you decide who can see your nudity, virtually or physically.