what to do if the light goes out

What would be the consequences of a total blackout? The feeling is that not everyone has the real perception of risk.

In recent days, a few words from the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, made the Italians jump from their seats. Perhaps for the first time in a long time, the new fears were not connected either to the health emergency or to the increases in the bill. Or at least not directly. The problem was that of a blackout. Indeed, in truth it still is. A sudden interruption of the energy supply, not only for Italy but for all of Europe. A situation that is anything but to be excluded, given that the use of raw materials necessary for the supply of energy could soon encounter a decidedly important obstacle.

The risk, therefore, is to suddenly find oneself without sufficient energy sustenance to guarantee regular domestic supply. This is not good news. Winter is entering and the situation could become difficult without energy supply. Who had already started to wobble in 2020, so much so that the current situation would be the direct result of the structural discomfort encountered during the lockdown period. Some governments have already called on citizens to stock up on food. And the latter, for their part, have begun to wonder how they could behave if the risk of blackout becomes a reality.

Blackout Risk, the survival manual

A fairly recent US poll asked citizens what they would miss most in the event of a power outage. Surprising that only 4% responded by warming. A large 51%, in fact, put TV in front of everything. The trusted companion of the lockdown so to speak, the means that, together with the internet, has kept citizens connected to each other. It is useless to hide, however, that a possible power outage with an uncertain deadline it could have far more important effects. Such as the failure to power the refrigerator, thus preventing the preservation of food. Although it must be said that the lack of media entertainment could, in the long run, lead to a state of near depression today. It would not be the most pressing need, perhaps, but certainly one of many.

However, it is necessary to reflect on the fact that a total blackout would mean staying dry on all the sustenance fronts of the domestic economy. Running water, for example, risks becoming a problem. Especially because, without electricity, the heaters would be stopped and the exposed pipes would run the serious risk of freezing. Also, a frozen pipe could cut off the water supply to the house. Furthermore, a blackout could dramatically slow down the rescue interventions, also because even devices such as those of public lighting would be at risk. As for the internet connection, without electricity the wireless would skip. And without an active router, communicating and getting updates would be impossible. And even cell phones could not be charged. A portable generator might be useful but only for a specific period. Same goes for candles and flashlights. The only solution, at this point, would be to prepare supplies of food, water and other provisions, as well as to have an emergency electric generator. No, we are not talking about a movie.