what to do if the Revenue gives a negative opinion

The superbonus legislation is quite complex and above all in some respects complicated. The regulatory changes that have occurred over time have been many and have increased the uncertainty and doubts of taxpayers who have evaluated or are evaluating the possibility of renovating a house with the superbonus 110. The doubts concern above all the number of works admitted to the superbonus, the calculation of spending limits, autonomy and above all the timing of the checks carried out by the Revenue Agency.

The aspects already clarified by the Revenue Agency are different. In response to the inquiries received, the Revenue Agency was able to analyze various situations, albeit at times, leaving room for many interpretative doubts.

Surely the interrogation is an important tool that the taxpayer can use to obtain clarifications on the feasibility of the interventions he intends to carry out for the purposes of the superbonus.

How should you behave if the tax authorities give a negative opinion on the execution of the works for which you intend to access the superbonus 110?

The request is an application that the taxpayer addresses to the Revenue Agency before implementing a fiscally relevant behavior, to obtain clarifications in relation to a concrete and personal case regarding the interpretation, application or non-application of rules of law of various kinds relating to taxation taxes (Source: Agenzia delle Entrate).

There are five types of rulings:

The ordinary ruling allows each taxpayer to ask for an opinion on the application of the tax provisions of uncertain interpretation regarding a concrete and personal case, as well as to ask for clarifications regarding the correct classification of the case, provided that objective uncertainty arises;

the probative interrogation allows the taxpayer to ask for an opinion regarding the existence of the conditions or the suitability of the evidence required by law to access certain tax regimes in the cases expressly provided for, such as the interrogation relating to shareholdings acquired for the recovery of bank receivables (113 TUIR), the applications presented by “non-operating” companies (article 30 of law 724 of 1994) and the applications envisaged for the purposes of accruing the ACE benefit (article 1, paragraph 8, Legislative Decree 201 of 2011) anti-abuse ruling allows you to obtain an opinion

relating to the illegality of a transaction no longer only for the purposes of income tax, but for any tax sector

disapplicative ruling allows for the non-application of rules which, in order to counter elusive behavior, limit deductions, deductions, tax credits, if it is demonstrated that said elusive effects could not occur; it is the only type of mandatory ruling

the ruling on new investments allows investors, Italian or foreign, to ask for an opinion on the tax treatment applicable to major investments (worth no less than thirty million euros and with significant and lasting employment effects) made in the territory of the State. For the applications presented from 1 January 2019, the value of the investments drops to twenty million euros (Law No. 136 of 17 December 2018).

The ordinary interpellation is the reference one for the superbonus 110.

The consequences for failure to comply with the indications of the Revenue Agency could be that of the forfeiture of benefits.

The forfeiture of the benefits

Based on the indications referred to in Article 119 of Legislative Decree 34/2020, the Relaunch decree, for interventions admitted to the 110% super bonus, the forfeiture of the tax benefit operates exclusively in the cases of:

failure to submit CILA;

interventions carried out in deviation from CILA;

absence of the attestation of the data requested in the second period of the new paragraph 13-ter of article 119 of the legislative decree 34/2020 (qualifying title that provided for the construction of the property subject to intervention, etc.);

non-correspondence to the truth of the certifications provided for by the Superbonus regulations (article 119, paragraph 14).

Any evaluation of the legitimacy of the property subject to works remains unaffected 110.

