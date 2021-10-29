What to do in Florence on the bridge of November 1st 2021, the weekend events

Open museums, exhibitions to visit, shows to see at the theater, Halloween parties where to go: the All Saints’ Bridge gives a “long weekend” full of events in Florence, from Saturday 30 until Monday 1 November 2021. Before leaving with our guide, we remind you that on the night between Saturday and Sunday, solar time returns and that from November 1st, the new Autolinee Toscane tickets are also needed to travel on the buses and tramway of Florence, those of Ataf not they are more valid. Synchronize the hands and bought the ticket, all that remains is to throw yourself into the events (with green pass) of this weekend in a maxi version. So here’s what to do in Florence for bridge of November 1, 2021.

Florence Creativity 2021, the artistic do-it-yourself fair at the Fortezza

It has been standing still for a year, but now it returns as usual in the last weekend of October. On the eve of the feast of November 1st, it takes place in Florence Florence Creativity 2021, the fair with many things to do for those who are passionate about DIY, hobby and crafts, thanks to a myriad of exhibitors and special events. The location is there Fortezza da Basso, where an entirely different kind of fair is also held this weekend (Florence Biennale, see below).

Until Sunday 31 October, from 9.30 to 19.00, in the stands it will be possible to browse among unique creations and innovative materials, attend practical demonstrations and participate in courses of all kinds to decorate objects, beautify the home, build small handmade works. Special events include the course for create a Hermes style bag yourself (Saturday 30 October) or the one to realize Advent albums and calendars (October 31st).

The full ticket for Florence Creativity 2021 it costs 10 euros, but from the site you can download the reduction which once printed and presented at the cash desks entitles you to an entrance fee of 6 euros. Online it is also possible to buy the “skip the line” ticket to 7.05 euros. Green pass mandatory, reservation is only required for special events.

How to spend the Halloween party in Florence

Horror films in cinemas, monstrous workshops, parties in discos. Between 30 and 31 October, with an appendix also on 1 November, a thrill runs along the streets of Florence for Halloween celebrations that interest the little ones and those who are already older.

This year the program of the scariest night of the year has shrunk a bit due to the pandemic (for example, the costume race at the Cascine has been canceled), but there are still various opportunities for entertainment: theater shows, “trick and treat” events, parties in villas and locals. All the best events in ours guide on what to do for the 2021 Halloween party in Florence.

Market at the Cascine and fairs around Florence

Rich weekend also for shopping lovers. The flagship event is the “Cascine in Fiera” street market, scheduled for Sunday 31 October in the largest park in the city. Among the fairs and markets open also on 1 November 2021 in Florence and its surroundings we point out the Merc’ANT of autumn, market in solidarity with the Parterre, the review ofextra virgin olive oil of Reggello and the Fucecchio November Fair. Here all the best markets in Florence for the bridge between 30-31 October and 1 November.

What to do in Florence on the long weekend of November 1st: Florence Biennale 2021

The 2021 edition of the Florence Biennale, an event dedicated to contemporary art and design that leads to Fortezza da Basso over 450 exhibitors from 65 countries. Between the ground floor of the Spadolini pavilion and the Cavaniglia pavilion, installations, performances, talks, theatrical previews and special events.

Sunday at 10 is scheduled awards ceremony. Hours every day 10-20 (Sunday 31 last admission at 18). Tickets: full 10 euro, reduced 7 euro (over 65, under 30 and agreements), 5 euro children and young people between 6 and 18 years. Complete program on the Florence Biennale website.

Long weekend of 1 November 2021, what to do in Florence: the museums open for All Saints’ Day, from the Uffizi to the Accademia

Although Monday is the classic closing day for the main state museums in Florence, the Uffizi Gallery it is also open on an extraordinary basis on Monday 1 November 2021 from 8.15 am to 6.50 pm, with the last admission at 5.30 pm (reservation required at least one day in advance). Instead, the Boboli Gardens and Palazzo Pitti are closed. Extraordinary opening at All Saints of the Accademy’s Gallery, which is accessible on Monday from 9.00 to 18.45, with the last admission at 18.15. Also in this case, reservations are required online or by calling Firenze Musei at the telephone number 055.294883.

On the occasion of the feast of All Saints on November 1st in Florence they are also open on Bargello, the Medici Chapels, the Archaeological Museum, the museum of Saint Mark (which also includes an extraordinary afternoon opening on Saturday 30 October, until 6 pm, with the possibility of visiting the cloister of San Domenico), the garden of the Medici Villa of Castello and the cenacle of Sant’Apollonia.

Monday is closed the Duomo of Florence, to allow religious celebrations to take place, but they are all other monuments are open of the Opera di Santa Maria del Fiore: Brunelleschi’s dome, terraces of the cathedral, Giotto’s bell tower, Baptistery, Museo dell’Opera del Duomo.

As for the civic museums of Florence, on Monday 1 November 2021 they can be visited Palazzo Vecchio, the complex of Santa Maria Novella (reduced hours for liturgical ceremonies), the Twentieth century museum, the Brancacci Chapel and the Salvatore Romano Foundation. The updated timetables of the museums can be found on the tourist portal of Florence.

Events: the exhibitions to visit in Florence on 30, 31 October and 1 November 2021

All the main exhibitions in progress in Florence are open during the long weekend of November 1st 2021. This is the first opening weekend of the new exhibition of the Strozzina, the space dedicated by Palazzo Strozzi to contemporary art and artistic research. Alter Eva. Nature Power Body focuses on the works of 6 Italian artists for an all-female reflection on the future of our society (opening hours 14-20 Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday). The exhibition continues on the noble floor of Palazzo Strozzi Shine. Jeff Koons, dedicated to the American artist (from 10 to 20).

The works of Jenny Saville, another highly rated contemporary artist, are hosted at Twentieth century museum and in 4 other Florentine art sites. The exhibitions are also open on Saturday, Sunday and Monday I Love Lego to the Museum of the Innocents, AniMA – The Magic of Animated Cinema from Snow White to Grendizer to Medici Riccardi Palace and digital exposure Inside Dali in the former church of Santo Stefano al Ponte (Friday, Saturday and Sunday extended opening until 20.00, Monday until 18. At Halloween discounted ticket for those who come in costume). Here are the details on current exhibitions in Florence between October and November.

Cinema in Florence for the All Saints’ Bridge: France Odeon

The productions from beyond the Alps are the protagonists at cinema The Company of Florence (via Cavour 50 red) for the entire All Saints’ weekend 2021: until November 1st France Odeon has on the bill previews of films and meetings with directors, actors and screenwriters. They range from comedies to arthouse cinematography.

Among the most anticipated films Chère Léa by Jérôme Bonnell, with Grégory Montel and Anaïs Demoustier who will be present in the room (Friday at 7pm); Les amours d’Anaïs by Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet who will present the film together with Anaïs Demoustier (Friday at 9.45pm); L’homme de la cave, by Philippe Le Guay with François Cluzet and Bérénice Bejo in the hall (Saturday at 7.15 pm); Mon Légionnaire by Rachel Lang, in the presence of the director (Sunday 4.30 pm).

The best natural spas in Tuscany: free and in hotels, that’s where they are

Theater events: what to see in Florence on 30 and 31 October and 1 November 2021, the events

Here is what to see in the theaters of Florence on Saturday 30, Sunday 31 October and Monday 1 November 2021 on the occasion of the All Saints’ weekend:

Teatro della Pergola – until October 31st the Stories by Stefano Massini, accompanied by live compositions by Paolo Jannacci on the piano and Daniele Moretto on the trumpet (Friday and Saturday at 8.45 pm; Sunday at 3.45 pm)

– until October 31st the Stories by Stefano Massini, accompanied by live compositions by Paolo Jannacci on the piano and Daniele Moretto on the trumpet (Friday and Saturday at 8.45 pm; Sunday at 3.45 pm) Puccini Theater – Saturday 30 at 9 pm, Mario Perrotta is on stage with In the name of the father, show born from the confrontation with the psychoanalyst Massimo Recalcati. Sunday 31 October at 9 pm the dance show Frida that Lyricdancecompany dedicates to the figure of Frida Kahlo; Monday 1 November at 9 pm Like in the movies by and with Angelo Castaldo, directed by Anna Meacci

– Saturday 30 at 9 pm, Mario Perrotta is on stage with In the name of the father, show born from the confrontation with the psychoanalyst Massimo Recalcati. Sunday 31 October at 9 pm the dance show Frida that Lyricdancecompany dedicates to the figure of Frida Kahlo; Monday 1 November at 9 pm Like in the movies by and with Angelo Castaldo, directed by Anna Meacci Rifredi Theater – until Saturday 30 October Mercy written and directed by Emma Dante with Italia Carroccio, Manuela Lo Sicco, Leonarda Saffi and Simone Zambelli (9 pm)

– until Saturday 30 October Mercy written and directed by Emma Dante with Italia Carroccio, Manuela Lo Sicco, Leonarda Saffi and Simone Zambelli (9 pm) Teatrodante Carlo Monni (Campi Bisenzio) – from Saturday 30 October to Monday 1 November the special edition of Rocky Horror Live Concert Show in the adaptation of the Magnoprog company, directed by Riccardo Giannini (Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm, Monday at 5.30 pm)

Around Florence: Borgo DiVino

For a trip around Florence, in Borgo San Lorenzo, Villa Pecori Giraldi hosts the fourth edition of the “Borgo DiVino” wine festival with guided tastings, masterclasses and over 80 companies that show more than 300 labels. The entrance ticket costs 15 euros (12 euros for Coop, Banco Fiorentino, Officina Cu.Bo. or FISAR members) and includes tastings at the producers’ stands.

The editorial staff is not responsible for any program changes. It is advisable to consult the official communication channels of the events.