what to do in Milan from Saturday 8 to Sunday 9 January

Weekend coming up, you are looking for ideas on what to do in Milan? Let’s find out together the events – concerts, shows, exhibitions, events for families with children – not to be missed Friday 7, Saturday 8 January and Sunday 9 January.

Visit the Museum of Illusions

Even in the first weekend of sales in Milan, the Museum of Illusions remains open: the museum collection consists of more than 70 science-related attractions, mathematics, biology and psychology: the visit will give us the opportunity to learn a lot about perspective, optical perception, the human brain and science through the unconventional exhibits present and to learn why the eyes see things that the brain does not comprehends.

The interactive path, which lasts about an hour – the time limit that allows the human mind to try its hand at games of illusion, making sure that a moment of pleasure remains – is divided into five rooms: you can play with your image in the mirror room, feel free in the infinity room, resist the laws of gravity, guess the size of some objects and take photos in surprising positions. Inside the museum you will also find one collection of holograms.

Other information: visit the site milan.museodelleillusioni.it or contact 02 50307 984.

Exhibitions in Milan to start 2022 with Art

There are really numerous exhibitions open to the public in the first months of the new year (discover the top 10 exhibitions of 2022 in Milan).

Until 13 February 2022 in the spaces of the Mudec – Museum of Cultures the exhibition “Disney. The art of telling timeless stories “.

The little ones will be able to be enchanted by the characters of their favorite films, while the older ones will be able to discover the difficult work that lies behind the most famous cartoons and in general behind the art of telling stories that fascinate young and old.

The exhibition tells the masterpieces of Walt Disney, tracing the stories back to the ancient matrices of epic tradition: it is the myths, medieval legends and folklore, fables and fairy tales that have constituted the narrative heritage of the different cultures of the world for centuries.

Website: www.mudec.it

Until Sunday 9 January: Ale and Franz – Comincium at the Giorgio Gaber Lyric Theater

The show Ale and Franz – Comincium will be regularly staged at the Giorgio Gaber Opera House in Milan, from 26 December 2021 until Sunday 9 January 2022.

A light, fun show, which also flows on the notes of an exceptional band, of great professionals.

The Giorgio Gaber Opera House in Milan will make available to health personnel and volunteers involved, in various capacities, to deal with the spread of Covid-19, additional 50 tickets per evening – in addition to the 100 already made available for the performance on December 30th – to attend the show ‘Comincium’ by Ale and Franz.

Advance tickets on Ticketone starting from 24 euros.

Ice skating under the building of the Lombardy Region

The usual appointment with 02ICE, the ice rink in Piazza Città di Lombardia, will accompany citizens until January 31, 2022.

Scheduled scenographic shows, creative skating and performances on ice of sports teams.

Specialized instructors and coaches will be at your disposal, at times and days to be agreed with the 02ice staff at the track.

02ICE is the largest indoor ice rink in Milan, available to families, children, teenagers, schools and employees of the Lombardy Region.

For updated information on opening hours and other information, visit the website www.02ice.it

Ghost the Musical

For the last weekend, until Sunday 9 January, at the Teatro degli Arcimboldi it goes on stage Ghost The Musical.

A timeless tale, an exciting love story that has moved more than one generation, capable of making human feelings and behaviors perceptible: love, deception, irony, friendship and greed are the foundations of what can be called the musical. sensory and fantasy par excellence.

A exceptional cast led by Giulia Sol, leading artist of Such and Which Show, the television variety of Rai Uno.

Faithful transposition of the cult movie of the 90s and winner of a Golden Globe (Best Supporting Actress) and two Academy Awards (Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress), Ghost The Musical is adapted for the theater by the same original screenwriter, Bruce Joel Rubin.

Tickets in advance on Ticketone starting from € 25.30. For more information read our article dedicated to the show.

At the Diocesan Museum the Crib of Gernetto made by Francesco Londonio

On the occasion of the celebrations for the twentieth anniversary of Diocesan Museum, the Nativity scene created by Francesco Londonio is on display until 6 February 2022.

Composed of about 60 characters, painted on shaped paper or cardboard, 35 to 60 cm high, the nativity scene is one of the few Lombard eighteenth-century cribs of this type.

Most of the scenes were painted by Francesco Londonio, one of the most important Lombard artists of the eighteenth century, who used to spend long periods of vacation in the Villa del Gernetto, in Lesmo in Brianza.

The nativity scene, formerly in the Cavazzi della Somaglia collections, heirs of Mellerio, has arrived in the collections of the Diocesan Museum thanks to the generous donation of Anna Maria Bagatti Valsecchi.

For more information on the nativity scene visit the site web chiostrisanteustorgio.it/mostra/il-presepe-di-francesco-londonio

Exhibitions in Milan: “The World of Banksy – The Immersive Experience”

Until 27 February 2022 Milano Centrale hosts the new exhibition “The World of Banksy – The Immersive Experience”. Advance tickets on Ticketone.

So the Bristol artist conquers this time milan Central which hosts the new exhibition “The World of Banksy – The Immersive Experience” at the Mosaic Gallery, IV November side.

The immersive exhibition presents more than 30 new works never exhibited before, including “Ozone Angel”, “Steve Jobs”, “Napoleon” and “Waiting In Vain”, which add to works and murals created by anonymous young artists from all over Europe.

The itinerary presents works that tell the world of the mysterious British artist, famous for tackling political and social issues with irony.

Close to the most iconic masterpieces “Flower Thrower” and “Girl with Balloon” that made him famous all over the world, there is also a special video section that traces the history and social message of the murals created by Banksy in the streets, walls and bridges around the world.

Tickets can be purchased on the official site of the exhibition theworldofbanksy.it or on www.happyticket.it, www.ticketone.it and www.vivaticket.com. At the entrance it will be necessary to show the Green Pass.

The flow of visitors will be contingent on the anti Covid19 measures. For more information on costs, opening hours and types of tickets, visit the official website of the exhibition or read our article.

Pretty Woman the Musical at the National Theater

The show is staged at the CheBanca National Theater until January 22, 2022 Pretty Woman – The Musical.

Stage Entertainment returns to make us dream with a fairy tale taken from one of the most loved romantic comedies ever, directed at the cinema by Garry Marshall and starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere: the show Pretty Woman – the musical debuted on September 28, 2021, marking the awaited and precious restart of the great musical in Milan.

Faithful transposition of the Golden Globe-winning film for Best Actress in a Leading Role (Julia Roberts), Pretty Woman – The Musical maintains the narrative structure of cinematic success by enriching itself with a compelling soundtrack composed by the rock legend Bryan Adams and the unforgettable worldwide hit “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison.

Presale tickets starting from € 29 on the Ticketone circuit. For information, contact the two dedicated lines: telephone 02.006.40.888 / SMS or WhatsApp 344.1996621

What to see in Milan at the weekend: a splendid trompe l’oeuil in the city

Milan’s connection with Leonardo da Vinci is well known: perhaps not everyone, however, knows that this city also welcomed Bramante, who came to Milan to find his fortune, in all probability between 1476 and 1480: here he was welcomed to the court of Ludovico il Moro.

Bramante distinguished himself as a great innovator in architectural production: one of the major works attributed to him, although the assignment is rather debated, is Santa Maria near San Satiro, located at the beginning of via Torino, a splendid example of the union between an ancient early medieval place of worship and a neo-Renaissance church.

We are facing an extraordinary prospective study thanks to which Bramante solved the problem of space by managing to recreate, thanks to a splendid trompe l’oeuil, a choir in a depth of 97 cm instead of 9 meters and 70 as in the original drawing.

There Basilica of Santa Maria at San Satiro is in Via Torino, 17, a few minutes walk from the Milan Cathedral. By underground: line M1, Duomo stop.

For other ideas on what to see in Milan at the weekend, read our article.

Giorgio Strehler exhibition at the Scala

For the hundred years since the birth of Giorgio Strehler the La Scala Theater Museum has created an exhibition with two souls: a physical one, set up in the rooms of the Livia Simoni Library and curated by Vittoria Crespi Morbio, dedicated to the scenic spaces that Strehler conceived with his set designers, in particular Gianni Ratto, Luciano Damiani and Ezio Frigerio, and a virtual one, developed by the Punto Rec studio in Turin and curated by Franco Pulcini, who wrote a story of the experiences Scaligere by Strehler also using several quotations from the director.

There will be two voices that will alternate in this theatrical tale in seven scenes: as narrator Luca Micheletti, baritone, actor and director recently appreciated in the role of Figaro for the resumption of the Strehlerian Wedding, and to interpret the words of her husband the actress Andrea Jonasson , extraordinary interpreter of some legendary shows of the Piccolo Teatro and beyond.

For more information and to purchase the ticket, visit the website www.museoscala.org

