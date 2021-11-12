Exhibitions, markets, openings and presentations: here are all the events scheduled to decide what to do in Milan this weekend

What to do in Milan this mid-November weekend? As always, there is no shortage of events and all you have to do is just let yourself be carried away by what inspires you the most.

Between exhibitions, markets, sports activities and presentations we assure you a weekend full of events.

Grab a pen and paper (or smartphone) and write down the ones you like best.

What to do in Milan on the weekend of 13 and 14 November

Holis Week 2021

Back there event dedicated to well-being and holistic activities, now in its third edition this year.

Saturday 13 November the Steam Factory will host lessons, workshops, consultations and much more held by the best holistic centers and associations of shiatsu, traditional Chinese medicine, as well as yoga, dance and martial arts studies.

The goal is to spread the benefits of the holistic culture and support the variety of this sector, its disciplines, its professionals, associations and centers, between tradition and digitization of the sector in support of the smaller realities.

For this reason, part of the proceeds from the sales of the Holis Week tickets will go to all partner centers to support the sector particularly affected by the lockdown period.

More information on the website.

CARE’s Chef Under 30 at the Torre Restaurant

The project conceived with the aim of promoting is back for the third edition “The kitchen of ideas” and a gastronomic culture based on local products, respectful of the environment, of the use of products and resources, attentive to waste and a balanced quality / price ratio.

The young chefs participating in the project are invited to propose, for a period of two weeks, a four-course menu, inspired by the gastronomic identity of its territory and country of origin.

First guest, from 12 to 21 November, Simone Belfiore, born in 1991, executive Chef of the Diana Gourmet restaurant of the Diana Grand Hotel in Alassio, who will propose his interpretation of the Genoese and Mediterranean culinary tradition, based on fresh and local ingredients.

His dishes are characterized by the reuse of waste and a reduced processing of the raw material to fully enhance it.

125 years (+1) of Games, the exhibition

It was an unforgettable summer for Italian sport: we all imprinted the images of the Azzurri’s triumphs, in particular that embrace between Jacobs and Tamberi, which have won two unimaginable golds of immeasurable value.

To relive those emotions, the communication agency Theoria with the collaboration of RAI Teche and Sport Movies & TV and the prints by Epson Italia organized the exhibition 125 years (+1) of Games, in progress at The Warehouse of via Settala.

The review collects the photos of the Tokyo Games made by sports photographer Giancarlo Colombo as well as a series of images from all past editions of the Olympics, going back to 1896.

The free exhibition will be open from Monday to Saturday until November 22nd.

C.opyright photo: Giancarlo Colombo

The Magazine, meeting with the author

Imagine some kind of The devil dresses Prada, but on the contrary, where it is the boss who speaks and where the intern does not necessarily have the talent of the character played by Anne Hathaway.

Then imagine that that garment is a capable, shrewd, intelligent person, but not very interested in fashion and therefore with a healthy critical detachment from the collective hysteria that often plagues that world.

Put it together anecdotes, gaffes and daily life stories from the world’s most famous editorial team, that of Vogue, and you will have The Magazine, new book by Roberta Lippi, author for radio and TV, multimedia teacher, content manager, writer, as well as former editor-in-chief of Vogue.it, the one who was called to launch the site of the Italian version of the magazine.

The book, published by Sperling & Kupfer, is already available in physical bookstores and digital stores, but it will be possible to meet the author Saturday 13 November at 5 pm in Gessate al Vino Blues.

Between a story and a glass of wine you can discover some of the funniest backstories of the most glossy magazine (and its website).

Second Hand Luxury Market

Staying on the subject of fashion, until Sunday 14 November, Moscova District Market organizes a shopping event dedicated to vintage and timeless fashion items selected by MyClosetMilano.

Men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, bags and shoes most prestigious brands that find new life and are revalued also in the light of a necessary greater attention to sustainability, in which reuse becomes not only a fashionable practice, but necessary.

To make the event even more exclusive, there will also be a corner dedicated to “remake-reuse”, playing with the garments, breaking them down and giving them a new shape.

To access the event, just book through the Moscova District Market website

IF! Italian Festival at the Base

All ready to open to the public, in the presence of a BASE Milan and streaming, of IF! the Festival of Creativity which since 2014 tells, promotes and celebrates the value of creativity as a central element for the communication industry.

Friday 12 and Saturday 13 November beyond 50 events between lectures, talks, interviews, special formats and creative challenges and more than 100 Italian and international speakers will animate the rich schedule of the eighth edition of IF!, organized and promoted by ADCI – the Italian Art Directors Club and UNA – Imprese della Comunicazione Unite together with the main partner Google and the golden partner Intesa Sanpaolo, with the patronage of the Municipality of Milan.

Italian and international speakers, coming from the world of communication and marketing, culture and entertainment, journalism and creators, will alternate in the two rooms (HUB and Arena) of BASE Milano until Saturday evening. Here the official program.

Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2021

From 12 to 14 November in Rho Fiera one of the most awaited events by all lovers of video games, Milan Games Week, the most important Italian event dedicated to videogames, esports, digital entertainment and geek culture, together with Cartoomics, the historic appointment with the world of cartoon, publishing and entertainment.

One big event finally live, after last year’s stop.

But not only that, because Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2021 it will also be a mega event in live streaming: everyone will be able to follow the most spectacular moments of the central stage live on YouTube, on the Games Week Milano channel.