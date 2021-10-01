Exhibitions, markets, shows and events: all the appointments to know to decide what to do in Milan this weekend

The first weekend of October has that flavor of early autumn, with the still mild temperatures that allow you to enjoy the spaces and initiatives in the open air, but with a whole series of appointments aimed at welcoming the new season with optimism and good humor.

This is how markets and events take place in suggestive locations that allow you to respect distancing and experience conviviality in a more serene way.

There is also no lack of indoor appointments, such as, for example, exhibitions and shows that finally give us the feeling of a newly found (almost) normality.

Here are all the events not to be missed.

What to do in Milan on the weekend of 2 and 3 October

Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The exhibition of nature photographs most prestigious in the world, which this year changes its location and is housed in the evocative spaces of Palazzo Francesco Turati (formerly Spazio Forma) in via Meravigli 7, from 1 October to 31 December 2021.

On display the 100 images awarded at the 56th edition of the photography competition organized by Natural History Museum in London which saw 45,000 shots from 95 countries competing, taken by professional and amateur photographers.

The times to visit the exhibition are from 10 to 20 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Weekend at the Spirit de Milan

It will be a very rich weekend for the Spirit de Milan.

Saturday 2nd October the evening returns Holy Swing Night, with the artistic direction of Mauro Porro (admission fee). On stage the Lucy’s Pie Tiny Quartet, which blend the style of the greats of the 30s and the effervescence of contemporaries.

Sunday 3 October the Spirit de Milan will remain open all day for the Wunder Market. There will be exhibitors of handicrafts, vintage, design and rarities and you will be able to discover unique and collectible pieces, all accompanied by good music.

In the evening, from 22:00, Ciprianos’s Banda, made up of musicians from different Italian regions will bring energy with songs from the tradition of song theater and songwriting.

Pretty Woman, the musical

The most romantic comedy ever, which has made entire generations dream thanks to the intense interpretation of Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, becomes a musical and lands in Milan.

The curtain rises at the Teatro Nazionale Che Banca! with the love story between prostitute Vivian Ward and businessman Edward Lewis.

The show, available until January 8, bears the signatures of Garry Marshall and Jonathan F. Lawton, the film’s original director and screenwriter, respectively.

Banksy’s immersive exhibition

The exhibition has been extended again The world of Banksy: the Immersive Esperience, in progress at New Theater.

More than 60 jobs of the English artist in an exhibition strictly not authorized by the artist, who has always been against it to the commodification of art, and beyond 30 murals life-size for this event that has already conquered Paris, Barcelona and Prague, and aims to offer visitors the feeling of being in one of the streets where the street artist has expressed his artistic vein.

For info and tickets, the exhibition website is available.

The Maptique Walking Tour

At the end of the summer, the walking tours of The Maptique return, the project specialized in digital strategies and experiential events.

A series of events that will lead art lovers and curious people around courtyards, galleries and exclusive places in Milan and Rome.

Saturday 02 October participants will be accompanied to discover the Contemporary Art District of the Milanese capital and will visit 4 art galleries as well as period buildings in the Porta Venezia area.

Open shops

Saturday 2nd October, from 10.00 to 19.30, you can browse through the shops and artisan workshops of via Mantegazza which, for the occasion, also offer special events in homage to the last shop to arrive in the neighborhood: the Baravaj Bookstore.

In the’Atelier Laboratory Nicoletta Fasani, designers of ethical fashion, fashion and the world of books meet to create an original installation with paper, built starting from the patterns used by the designer.

On display are some texts, which can be consulted freely, which inspired the new Time Lapse collection, as well as real cult items such as “Il Mappamodello” by Nanni Strada.

Inside the atelier it will also be possible to see and buy the garments of the new autumn / winter collection, characterized by coats in regenerated fabrics, oversized garments, mohair but also floral prints and detachable collars that turn into hair bands, still taking advantage of the last summer sales (-60%).

Mini Big Love Days

Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd October Mini organizes the Mini Big Love Days, an event organized in the spaces of the racetrack of Varano De ‘Melegari, open to all with free admission subject to availability.

An experience to touch the different Mini souls first hand and give vent to your passions, even those still to be discovered.

For this reason, the Big Love Village will rise in the center of the paddock, where they will intersect 4 routes each linked to different brand experiences (Urban, Style, Adrenaline, Journey) and each with two dedicated food trucks, installations with lifestyle activities to be discovered and the driving area, diversified according to the spirit of the route.

Space also for music, with live performances by artists such as Lo Stato Sociale and Sottotono.

The fruits of the Castle

Another trip out of town could be the one that leads you to discover the courtyards of Paderna Castle in Pontenure (in the province of Piacenza), where autumn flowering plants, cultivated with respect for nature, are the protagonists of the “I Frutti del Castello” event, a historic event in horticulture, now in its XXVI edition.

Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd October approximately 150 exhibitors of forgotten plants, flowers and fruits, but also of products of high craftsmanship and agriculture, will showcase their excellence, revealing to visitors the knowledge and flavors of the earth.

Timetable: from 9.00 to 18.30.