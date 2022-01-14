What to do in Rome this mid-January weekend? Here are all the scheduled appointments between markets, events and theater shows

Even with the new year there are many opportunities for recreation in the capital. So here we are giving you a hand to decide what to do in Rome to spend the weekend in the best possible way.

If you haven’t had the chance yet, don’t miss the photo exhibition dedicated to Sebastião Salgado to the Maxxi.

On Saturday, however, a tribute to the songs of Battisti and Mogol.

Anything to see at the theater? The musical will be staged at the Sistina Oh Mama!.

If you feel like shopping, don’t miss the Coppedè Market and take the opportunity to take a walk in this splendid Liberty corner of the capital.

The success of Diabolik to the cinema, in addition to House of Gucci And Eight women and a mystery.

Below are the details of all the events not to be missed.

What to do in Rome on the weekend of 15 and 16 January

Exhibitions

Tickets available this weekend to attend the Maxxi at the exhibition Sebastião Salgado. Amazônia, a tribute to the Brazilian Amazon rainforest and its inhabitants.

They will be exhibited until February 13th more than two hundred photographs who propose total immersion in this delicate ecosystem, inviting reflection on the need to protect it.

The exhibition is divided into two parts. In the first the photographs are organized by landscape setting while in the second by indigenous peoples.

In addition to the images, the exhibition develops in spaces that recall the “ocas”, typical indigenous dwellings, vividly evoking the small and isolated human settlements in the heart of the jungle.

The visit is accompanied by one specially composed audio track and inspired by sounds such as the rustle of trees, the sounds of animals, the singing of birds or the roar of water.

Two screening rooms dedicated to the wooded landscape and to some portraits of indigenous men and women are an integral part of the exhibition.

Info and tickets on the museum website.

Markets

Saturday and Sunday the appointment with the Coppedè Market in via Tagliamento 6: from 9.00 to 19.00 crafts, objects, costume jewelery and clothing.

It will also be an opportunity to discover the complete of Liberty style buildings and villas in the Trieste district.

Cinema

Many interesting films this weekend in the cinemas of Rome. These include the adaptation of Diabolik of the Manetti Bros. with Luca Marinelli And Miriam Leone as the thief in black tights and Eva Kant.

In the cast also Valerio Mastrandrea, who plays the inspector Ginko, Serena Rossi, Alessandro Roia and Claudia Gerini.

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver are the protagonists of House of Gucci by American director Ridley Scott: the murder of Maurizio Gucci in March 1995 at the center of the events.

Also in the cast are Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons. The remake of Eight women and a mystery with Margherita Buy, Micaela Ramazzotti, Benedetta Porcaroli and Luisa Ranieri: comedy that tells the hours following the mysterious murder of a man in his villa.

Please note that the super green pass and the use of the Ffp2 mask are mandatory.

Music

All ‘Auditorium Parco della Musica the show is scheduled for Saturday at 9.00 pm Emotions, homage to the duo Lucio Battisti – Mogol.

The event includes the live performance of the most famous pieces interpreted by Gianmarco Carroccia accompanied by an orchestra.

Mogol will also be present in the Sala Sinopoli. Tickets from 25 euros. www.auditorium.com.

Art

After the great success of Balla house. From home to the universe and back at the Maxxi the opening to the public of the house – museum by the futurist painter Giacomo Balla, in via Oslavia in the Vittoria district (from Thursday to Sunday, 10.00 – 19.00 hours).

It will be possible to see everyday objects he designed and built (tables, chairs, shelves, easels, plates, tiles) alongside paintings, drawings and sculptures.

To visit the studio home where the Turin artist lived with his wife and daughters from 1929 to 1958 (the year of his death) it is necessary to book on the site. Full ticket 16 euros.

theater

To the Sistine the musical continues Oh Mama! by Massimo Romeo Piparo: the story of the young Sophie who, a few days after her wedding on the Greek island where she lives, calls her mother’s three historical boyfriends to find out which of them is the father she never knew.

A version with extraordinary numbers, entirely Italian, of the most famous musical comedy of the 2000s that drew applause from all over the world and made the audience go wild with the legendary songs of Abba.

In the role of the protagonists again the three actors beloved by the general public, Luca Ward, Paolo Conticini and Sergio Muniz, in the characters who were played in the film by Stellan Skarsgard, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth.

In the role of Donna Sabrina Marciano and then a cast of over thirty artists and the live orchestra directed by Maestro Emanuele Friello.

A rich and spectacular staging with the choreography by Roberto Croce, the sets by Teresa Caruso, the costumes by Cecilia Betona, the sound by Alfonso Barbiero and Stefano Gorini, the lights by Daniele Ceprani, the executive production by Francesca Piparo for PeepArrow Entertainment .

Hours: weekdays at 20.30 and holidays at 16.00.