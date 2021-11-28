what to do? It takes at least 6 months from healing before the third

What should I do if I get infected after the second dose of the vaccine? Do I still have to receive the third after I have been negativized? The rules of the Ministry of Health still need to clarify this. What we know is that the green pass, after recovery, sees its duration extended by six months and therefore, logically, this period of time should also apply to receive the third dose after passing the infection.

Pfizer vaccine, Ema recommends use for children aged 5-11 years

The latest document that addresses this problem is a circular signed two months ago by the director of the prevention sector of the Ministry of Health, Professor Gianni Rezza. In that case, however, another issue was faced: who is infected between the first and second dose, how should they behave?

The circular clarified that those who became infected more than 14 days after the first dose could not even receive the second because the infection itself “is to be considered equivalent to the administration of the second dose”. Rezza specified that in any case there was no contraindication to the second dose even if infected 14 days after the first.

Covid with its variants “can get worse, times slowed down by the vaccine”: the American study

The same principle seems to apply to the third and, by analogy, it can be assumed that those who become infected after the second dose must wait at least six months to resort to the third injection of protection consolidation.

In summary: the green pass after infection lasts another six months, after which the third dose can be obtained which extends the validity by another nine.