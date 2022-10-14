What to do this week in Madrid: the She Makes Noise festival, pandemic architecture and the best in animation
60 years ago, the old circus Price celebrated its first modern music matinees in which the songs of The Pekenikes, The Lightning either Miguel Rios they enjoyed the youth of the time. Now, this show directed by Martha Pazos pays homage to those matinees with a very special production, which combines a concert and a circus show. We will travel to those morning rock shows and to the festivals that were held at the Price, where the musicians coexisted with the artists and the elements of the circus that was located there. Twist It is part of the efforts of the Teatro Circo Price to recover the history of this location and the memory of the city.
Architecture in the Age of Pandemics
Although we have left behind (or almost) the Covid-19 pandemic, we are still digesting many of the effects it has had on our lives. In previous centuries, they had to face other pandemics and these influenced areas such as architecture, which was decisive in the fight against many diseases, including tuberculosis. This conference by the architect and professor of History and Theory of Architecture Beatrice Coromina look back to help us understand how architects influenced pandemics and thus reflect on how current and future pandemics could reconfigure the spaces in which we live.
Inglourious Basterds: Mean Girls
Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, amanda seyfried Y Lacey Chabert are one of the most iconic quartets of two-thousander cinema for having given life to the protagonists of Bad Girlsthe film written by tina fey based on the novel Queen Bees and Wannabes of Rosalind Wisemann. This classic of adolescent cinema, which is ironic like no other about the dramas of high school social hierarchies, popularity or female clichés, is the one chosen to open inglourious bastardsthe Monthly sessions of Cine Paz that will revisit some of the best comedies in history starring women. Next Wednesday’s screening will feature a special introduction by the journalist, presenter and producer Mafalda Gonzalez, with Esty Quesada (Soyunappingada) as a guest.
Code and algorithms. Sense in a calculated world
We live in a world where algorithms occupy an increasingly prominent place, but how much do we know about them? The new exhibition Telefónica Foundation Space delve into the codes that guide these algorithms and the implications they have for us, questioning its neutrality, its efficiency and whether our lives can really be measured and ruled in such a standardized way. The exhibition, curated by the artist and teacher Manuela Naveau With the advice of various experts in technology, computer science and internet security, it aims to make this phenomenon understandable and, above all, to generate questions and debates about the role that decisions made by machines play in human lives.
The fifth edition of International Contemporary Animation Festival of Madrid this year puts the spotlight on Chinese animation and brings Slaughterhouse, film library and the Plaza Rio 2 Shopping Center a selection of both historical and contemporary films. Classics such as The Monkey King: Havoc in Heavenfrom 1961, or Ma Lian’s Magic Brushfrom 1954, short films from the Shanghai Animation Film Studio and current works such as Silver Bird and Rainbow Fish, the country of insects either Splasha film inspired by the works of the painter David Hockney. There will be no shortage of short film sessions, with pieces from 13 different countries, and an extensive program of activities curated by the animation specialist Caroline Lopez.
Underground and counterculture in the Catalonia of the 70s
The festival Canet Rock and the magazines White garlic either The masked roll These are just some of the most relevant cultural manifestations of Catalonia in the 1970s. The exhibition that they would curate Pepe Ribas Y Canti Casanovas in CenterCenterinvites us to delve into the creative explosion that was experienced in those years, when the Franco regime began to decline and freedom was making its way, especially among the younger people. The feminist and environmental struggles, for conscientious objection, the amnesty of common prisoners or the decriminalization of drugs were the breeding ground from which a multitude of festivals, concerts, alternative theater plays or self-published publications sprang up, giving shape to a rich culture underground.
Mutant natures and the coexistence between the ancestral and the contemporary are the main themes of the new edition of the electronic and experimental music festival She Makes Noisewhich celebrates its eighth edition this weekend in The lit house. Among the highlights of its musical programming we find the show of the artist and activist queer lotticwhich is presented for the first time in Madrid and whose staging has been designed together with the set designer Emmanuel Biardor that of Object Blue with visuals of Natalia Podgorska, in what will be his first performance in the capital. There will also be concerts designed for the little ones to enjoy electronic music at the hands of h wass Y Hara Alonso, Coco Moya will perform a performance that combines ASMR and food and in the audiovisual section there will be a session dedicated to queer decoloniality and another on short films.
