What to do this week in Madrid: the She Makes Noise festival, pandemic architecture and the best in animation

Mutant natures and the coexistence between the ancestral and the contemporary are the main themes of the new edition of the electronic and experimental music festival She Makes Noisewhich celebrates its eighth edition this weekend in The lit house. Among the highlights of its musical programming we find the show of the artist and activist queer lotticwhich is presented for the first time in Madrid and whose staging has been designed together with the set designer Emmanuel Biardor that of Object Blue with visuals of Natalia Podgorska, in what will be his first performance in the capital. There will also be concerts designed for the little ones to enjoy electronic music at the hands of h wass Y Hara Alonso, Coco Moya will perform a performance that combines ASMR and food and in the audiovisual section there will be a session dedicated to queer decoloniality and another on short films.