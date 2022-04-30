What to do this weekend in Buenos Aires: activities at the Book Fair and classical music at the Faculty of Law

Book Fair 2022: the return of attendance

After two years of pandemic, the Book Fair reopened its doors and its 46th edition will last 19 days. This Saturday will feature outstanding activities. At the Red Pavilion, Florencia Bonelli will present “El Spell del Agua” together with Mariana Arias, her latest novel, which is already first in sales in the country.

At 6 p.m., as part of the XV International Poetry Festival, “Translate-se: Poets read poets” will be developed, which will bring together a group of renowned poets: Jorge Aulicino, Jorge Fondebrider, Jonio Gonzalez, Ignacio Di Tullio, Inés Garland, Silvia Camerotto. At the same time, the progress of the cancellation culture will be discussed, together with the essayist and psychoanalyst Alexandra Kohan and the researcher, teacher and journalist Florencia Angilletta, in the Green Pavilion.

Inauguration of the 2022 Book Fair. Photo: Télam

At 6:30 p.m., the cancellation will once again be the axis of debate but in the hands of the French intellectual Caroline Fourest, who will present in the Yellow Pavilion “Offended Generation. From the police of culture to the police of thought”.

Also, this Saturday from 8:00 p.m. the Night of the City of Buenos Aires will be held with free admission until midnight. The City Ministry of Culture will offer activities and proposals for the public, which include tributes to Manuel Puig on his 90th anniversary. The main activities will take place at the central stand (Yellow Pavilion), intended for the exhibition and sale of books from a catalog made up of 30 independent publishers.

The price of the entrance varies according to the days, from Monday to Thursday it costs $300while the Friday, Saturday and Sunday $450. Tickets are free for students, retirees and teachers.

Metallica and a celebration at the Polo Field

The Metallica show in Argentina is a reality. After two years of pandemic, the long-awaited presentation of the band led by James Hetfield will be this Saturday, April 30 at the Campo Argentino de Polo. Greta Van Fleet and Marina Fanges will be the invited artists.

Metallica, in full show in 2016, in New York (Photo: Reuters).

The band will meet up with their local fans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Black Album. Flow clients will be able to enjoy the shows live from 18 on channel 605.

The “bat – signal” was lit with “The Batman” on HBO MAX

It is the most recent movie in the DC universe. batman stars Robert Pattinson and is presented 10 years after the last film of the superhero, Batman: The Dark Knight Rises.

Robert Pattinson plays the new version of Batman. (Photo: EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES)

Bruce Wayne has defended the streets of Gotham City for the past two years, but every day he has fewer allies. In that context, an assassin is determined to take down the city’s political elite and begins to shake the community with a series of sadistic murders. He leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues and many puzzles.

This new enemy forces Batman to investigate the underworld from Gotham City. There he will try to discover vital information that seemed like it would always remain hidden. Directed by Matt Reeves, the cast is completed by Paul Dano (The Riddler) and Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman).

Nicolás Francella and a thriller that has him “In the sights”

This is the debut as the protagonist of Nicholas Francella. here interpret to the employee of a call center threatened by a sniper stationed in a nearby building. Directed by Ricardo Hornos and Carlos Gil, the film follows Axel, a young man who answers calls for a telecommunications company and she is held hostage by an irate customer.

Portrayed by the Puma Goity, the man becomes a kind of “civic vigilante” fed up with the impediments that users go through when unsubscribing a service. The cast is completed by Emilia Attías, Maxi de la Cruz and Paula Reca.

Anime B-Side is back

Yamato Producciones returns with the Anime events and its first production of the year will be on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1. The call “Anime B-SIDE”the B side of pop culture, will take place at the Art Media Complex (Av.Corrientes 6271).

Anime B-Side returns this Saturday and Sunday (Photo: Press)

The event is proposed as the ideal first meeting for all Anime, Manga, J-Music, Gaming lovers and for authentic Japanese cuisine. There will be impressive live shows, cosplay, contests, artists on stage, exhibitions, interactive activities and much more.

Carmina Burana: the spectacular work of Carl Orff at the Faculty of Law

East saturday at 18 will be developed in Faculty of Law of the UBA this concert with an orchestra and a large choir of 200 singers, between adults and children. With free entrancethe call is for the Assembly Hall.

Within the framework of the Cycle of Great Concerts, the Company will be presented fiat arsdirected by Maestro Nicolás Ravelli Barreiro, together with the Percussion Ensemble of the Conservatory of the City of Buenos Aires “Astor Piazzolla”.

Faculty of Law of the UBA will host the Cycle Great Concerts (Photo: Telam).

They will interpret Carmina Burana, the monumental choral work of the German Carl Orff. Soloists Cintia Verna, Jesús Villamizar, Pablo Pintos and pianists: Beatriz Pedrini, Sandra Federici will participate.

The Japanese Garden celebrates childhood with “Kodomo no Hi”

Saturday April 30th and the Sunday May 1 will be carried forward “Kodomo no Hi”, a very significant national holiday in Japan. The great objective of this celebration is that children can overcome the difficulties of life and grow up with health, beauty and prosperity.

The Japanese Garden celebrates “Kodomo no Hi” (Photo: Press).

Among the activities that will be carried out there will be a participatory origami workshop for childrenfun exercises for a first approach to karate and even a space to create a samurai helmet “kabuto” in origami.