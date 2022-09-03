What to do this weekend in Buenos Aires: from Banksy and the Anime-Con at La Rural to the premiere of Lady Di

Banksy: the exhibition to discover the most mysterious of urban artists

In La Rural is presented Genius or hooligan?, an exhibition with more than 70 works that covers the unique work of the most famous graffiti artist on the planet. The event, which has already been held in several cities around the world, such as New York, Madrid, Tokyo and Moscow, arrived in Buenos Aireswhere it was declared of cultural interest by the Buenos Aires Ministry of Culture.

The sample is exhibited without the approval of the artist, who does not agree with this type of private productions. However, the authenticity of the works is certified by private collectors.

Banksy is one of the most controversial artists today (Photo: REUTERS/Tom Nicholson). By: REUTERS

It is a tour with virtual reality, serigraphs, stencils on metal or concrete, sculptures, installations, videos, photographs and some installations. In them, Banksy addresses his concerns in different corners of the planet and points out the contradictions of contemporary societies.

In his works he talks about war, consumption, environmentalism and political events such as Brexit, the drama of refugees or the abuses of the Guantanamo prison.

Where: La Rural, Av. Santa Fe 4363

Schedules: Tuesday to Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday and holidays from 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: from $3,000 / children under 12 years old: $2,000 / children under 3 years old do not pay admission.

25 years after the death of Lady Di: a new documentary arrives at the cinema

This new film proposes a visceral tone immersion in the life of Diana of Wales. The princess died at the age of 36 in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997.

The new documentary Ed Perkins, which premiered on September 1, rethinks the story of the town’s princess from “an immersive approach.” For that, he resorts to archive material that allows the narration to unfold as if it were in the present.

The Spencer tiara was one of the accessories she used the most. (Photo: AP)

Is HBO production is built exclusively with archive material and exposes, from different points of view and perspectives, a kind of summary of what was seen in films such as Dianaby Oliver Hirschbiegel, with Naomi Watts; spencer (2021), by Pablo Larraín, with Kristen Stewart and the successful British series The Crown.

Here Ed Perkins offers a map to guide the viewers’ path through the life of one of the most captivating personalities of the 20th century.

It can be seen in the Argentine theaters of the Cinépolis chain (in Recoleta, Avellaneda, Luján, Merlo, Pilar, Mendoza, Maipú, Neuquén and Rosario).

“Better Call Saul”, a series with its own merits

The prequel/spin off of breaking badwhich takes up the story of lawyer Saul Goodman days ended its sixth and final season. The series always raised the bar with cinematographic resources that earned it its place in the universe of streamingbeyond the obvious references to breaking bad.

with the charismatic Bob Odenkirk as lead, the series chronicles the adventures of Saul Goodman, a con artist whose true identity is Jimmy McGill. Goodman assisted as a lawyer in Walter White’s criminal enterprise in breaking bad.

Bob Odenkirk is the protagonist of “Better Call Saul.” (Photo: Netflix)

The creators of the production tackled in the plot a world of drug trafficking and shady business that, although it is based on the original story of Professor White, stands on its own and more than that. The careful script, the close-ups on certain objects, the use of color to narrate events of the present and black and white to locate the action in the future make Better Call Saul an unmissable of streaming.

on netflix

An Argentine comedy to laugh with the great Betiana Blum

The talented Betiana Blum directs and stars alongside Sergio Surraco the pipe of peacea piece that returns to the theatrical circuit of Av. Corrientes after a tour of the country.

It is a funny but also emotional comedy, whose book is by the Argentine playwright Alicia Muñoz, who strips the soul of the characters with great narrative level so that they show humor, tenderness, arts of human manipulation and unfold the various forms of love.

Betiana Blum and Sergio Surraco star in “La pipe de la paz” (Photo: Press).

Felisa (Betiana Blum’s character) is an elderly woman who lives alone in the old house she shared with Vicente, her husband, who died six years ago. Her only company is the ashes of her husband, with the daily conversations. She is estranged from two female daughters, and maintains telephone contact with Dani (Sergio Surraco), the only male child who, from New York, where she works for the United Nations as a mediator of a war conflict in Africa.

The family conflict will break out when the mother asks him to return to Buenos Aires immediately, due to a serious illness.

Where: Astral Theater, Av. Corrientes 1639

Functions: saturdays 21 / sundays 20

Anime-Con, the largest convention on Japanese pop culture, arrives

Until Sunday, The Rural will become the venue for the first edition of the meeting that brings together Japanese anime, manga, cosplay and gaming highlights. In addition, there will be musical and traditional shows.

The fairgrounds of La Rural will be the setting in which they will meet 107 stands, in which there will be sale of manga, posters and collectibles. There will also be a cosplay contest, shows, theme spaces, exhibitions, talks/debates, screeners officers and sand gamingmore food sectors.

The Animé-Con will take place in La Rural (Photo: Press).

Among the musical shows stand out Matsuridaiko (drums), Japan Trio Experiment (anime music), and the presentation of Burnout Syndromes, a successful J-Rock band, recognized for composing and performing openings from the popular anime Haikyu!!.

The first edition of Anime-Con Argentina is produced by Editorial Ivreawith a long history in manga and comic publications in Argentina, with the support of Producciones Yamato, which has almost two decades of experience in relation to shows linked to popular culture.

When: Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 from 12 to 20

Where: La Rural, Av. Sarmiento 2704

Tickets from $3350

El Flaco Pailos arrives with “La pailoneta del humor”

El Flaco Pailos will present his new sole proprietor this September 10 at 11:30 p.m. at Paseo La Plaza.

The humorist invites you to get on a journey full of humor with jokes, stories and anecdotes. There will be no shortage of characters with all the imprint of Cordoba and the dubbing of films in Santiago, Buenos Aires and Cordoba.

An hour and a half of pure laughter to forget about problems.

Tickets from: $2500