What to do this weekend? We give you a package of recommendations

No problem if Friday arrives and you still don’t know how to satisfy your cultural appetite. This weekend there is an interesting offer that includes movie premieres, a new project of guided visits to the National Theater and a dance show that looks fascinating.

We tell you about these possibilities in the following package of recommendations, used for you to plan your own agenda of artistic shows.

An unmissable documentary copied!

Promotional image of the film ‘Salaryman’, a documentary by Allegra Pacheco. Photo: Courtesy

After passing through the Costa Rica International Film Festival, the documentary Salaryman, by Allegra Pacheco, will have its premiere at the Cine Magaly.

His film deals with the history and culture of office workers known as “salarymen” in Japan, who are white-collar workers who helped make post-war Japan into the world power it is today.

“Salaryman combines scenic art and documentary ethics punk to open our minds to the cost of overwork, and ultimately reveal surprising ways wage earners, across cultures, can find escape and healing.”

The film will be at the Cine Magaly from July 7 to 17.

Isabel Guzmán returns to dance copied!

Isabel Guzmán is one of the greatest exponents of musical theater in Costa Rica. She is a singer, actress, dancer and composer. Photography: Alejandro Gamboa Madigal. (Alejandro Gamboa Madrigal)

The great artist Isabel Guzmán, winner of the National Prize for Culture, teams up with the choreographers Tamara Otárola and Erick Rodríguez for the premiere of Sublime Tune. The montage, according to the production, is about “the resilience of desires in our imaginary, the light and subjective poetics of dreams through a spontaneous construction of images and sensations. Sublime are the longings that manifest as blurred memories of dawn.

You can enjoy this show at the Dance Theater on Friday, July 8, at 7 pm, Saturday, July 9, at 7 pm, and Sunday, July 10, at 6 pm General admission costs ¢8,000; students and citizens of gold pay ¢4,000.

Take the little ones to the National Theater copied!

For the National Theater it is a priority to open the doors to all communities, now it is the children’s turn. Photo: courtesy MCJ

This week, the National Theater began a new guided tour project, now focused on the little ones.

These visits will allow you to learn about the history of the National Theater from the hand of a prince and other characters, to the rhythm of songs and with data told in a playful way. Starting this Thursday, July 7, you can enjoy this project, which has functions on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 9 am, 10 am, and 1 pm After July 18 and until July 31, they will be held only on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays with prior reservation.

Visits will be held in Spanish and to reserve you can call 2010-1142, or write to uboleteria@teatronacional.go.cr.

Visits are free for people under 12 years old. National adults pay ¢2,000, older adults ¢1,500 and foreigners ¢3,500.

See a Palme d’Or for free copied!

‘The Square’ has been internationally acclaimed for its acid criticism of art. Photo: Film Center

TheSquare, award-winning film winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, is an experience not to be forgotten.

This film, which aims to laugh and reflect on the concepts surrounding contemporary art, reaches Preamble Onlinea space in the Film Center that allows completely free viewings.

The story of the film is as follows: Christian is a respected man who works as a curator in a museum of contemporary art, is also the father of two children and has just divorced. He is the type of person who drives an electric car and supports great humanitarian causes.

The next exhibition that Christian is preparing is entitled The Square and it is an installation that invites visitors to altruism and reminds them to respect their peers. But when Christian’s phone is stolen, he is dragged into embarrassing situations, so that humanist discourse that he professed does not live up to his own ideals.

Directed by Ruben Östlund, the film features a great cast made up of Claes Bang (Sibel & Max), Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Dominic West (Money Monster) and Terry Notary (Kong: Skull Island).

You can watch the film now and in the comfort of your home on the official site of Preamble Online.