What to do to block or allow cookies only on one website in Chrome

Sometimes they can be useful when customizing navigation , to save time when entering a web page and not having to enter the data again, etc. But we must also bear in mind that we are giving personal data. Hence, when entering a web page, they ask us whether or not we want to accept cookies and, therefore, share information with them.

There are different types of cookies . Some are used for statistics, for example that those responsible for a website know where the visits come from, at what time, etc. Others are security, which are basically the ones used to log in. There are also advertising ones, which collect data about our tastes, what sites we visit or what searches we do and then send us targeted advertising.

Its function is record information . For example, when we enter a web page it will detect our device, location, language preference, etc. This way, when we go back in, he’ll remember all of this. It can even store products that we have put to buy or our data to log in.

They are dangerous the cookies? That is certainly a question that sometimes arises to users. The truth is that they are not dangerous, they are not a security problem, at least on paper. In other words, session cookies could be a problem. Let’s imagine that we have cookies saved to log in with our data in the mail or any social network and someone accesses our computer; I could see that data.

Allow or block on a page in Chrome

The common thing is that we find the typical dialog box to accept or reject cookies. But we can also directly reject all or accept all. It is an option that comes with some browsers, as is the case with Chrome. But, what if we want to accept or reject all cookies but from a specific website? We can also do it.

To do this we have to go to the top menu in Google Chrome and enter Settings, Security and privacy, Website settings and, within the Content section, Cookies and site data. We will first see the General configurationwhere we have the option to allow all cookies, block third-party cookies, block all, etc.

However, what interests us in this case is to allow or block cookies only from a specific page. For this we have to go to the section below. There we will see the button to add websites that can always use cookies and sites that can never use cookies.

As we can see, what we basically do is create a white or black list. Sites that we enable so that they can register all the cookies that are necessary and another list where we put the sites that we never want to register our data when we browse their page.

We just have to click on Add and the bar will appear to put the exact url of that page. In addition, we will also see a box to include third-party cookies on that specific site. We can mark or not the box, depending on the case, if we want or not to include third-party cookies.

Once this is done, once the URL has been written and the box checked or not, all that remains is to click Add. Automatically that website will have been included in that list that we have created to block or allow all cookies, without affecting the rest of the web pages that we can browse at any given time.

From the Windows registry

Another option to block cookies for a specific website is through the Windows’ register. To do this you can press the Win+R key combination and run the regedit command or go to Start and search for Registry Editor and open it. Once inside you have to go to the path EquipoHKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESOFTWAREPolicies.

Within this route you have to click with the right mouse button and click on New value. There you put Google. Later, on top of the Google folder, click again with the second mouse button and hit New and put Chrome.

Once there, we must recreate a new Value but this time we name it as CookiesBlockedForUrl and CookiesAllowedForUrl (blocked or allowed).

When you have created it, you just have to double click on that new value and put the url that corresponds in the Value Information section. We have to click OK and it is important to restart the computer for the changes to take effect.

From that moment we will have added a value to block or allow cookies from the Windows Registry. It is a simple procedure, as we have seen. We can do this in both Windows 10 and Windows 11 and the steps are similar.

Conclusions

Therefore, we can say that cookies are small file fragments that store information when we browse the Internet. They will collect data about our equipment, location, configuration… Also certain personal data, so sometimes we may not want to share information and choose to block them.

we can choose what to do when we visit a page. The typical dialog box appears to allow or block cookies as we are interested. We can even configure Google Chrome to automatically block or allow all cookies that appear when browsing.

But also, as we have seen, there is the option to create a white or black list to manually allow websites that can access cookies or block them for that particular page. We can do it from the Chrome browser itself, but also from the Windows Registry, where we will only have to follow the steps that we have explained.