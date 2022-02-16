what to do to check heart health

What are the blood tests to do to see if the heart is in good health or if something is wrong? Here is all the information.

When you go to the doctor and tell what happened, what brought you there, the various symptoms, what is the first thing you do? Prescribe of blood tests. This is always the first step, very useful, to check how the body’s activity is going and to assess if there are any problems.

Once the blood tests are done, it will then be necessary to go back to the doctor who must interpret and explain them. There are asterisks next to the values ​​that are not normal and the doctor will evaluate what to do if they are too low or too high. But which values ​​are the most important? Which are the most important in case a person feels the need to monitor heart healtheg?

Let’s see below, then, what are the tests that the doctor will prescribe in case of symptoms related to the heart, or after your request to check the health of your heart.

Blood tests to check the heart: what are they?

The first thing the doctor will appoint is the lipid profile. Lipids means fat, so you’ll want to see what the values ​​are like good cholesterol (HDL), bad cholesterol (LDL) And triglycerides. These are all fatty substances that are needed by the body, but which must not be present in excess. Together they then determine the total cholesterol.

If there are problems in these values, especially if they are found in excess, the risk to the heart is high. A heart attack can happen with greater chances. The values ​​to be in the norm must be these:

Bad cholesterol (LDL): up to 130 mg / dL

Good cholesterol (HDL): it must not be lower than 50-60 mg / dL

Triglycerides: less than 100 mg / dL

Total cholesterol: must not exceed 200 mg / dL

Other tests that may be useful for a better evaluation of heart health include those related to: electrolytes, C reactive protein, fibrinogen and brain natriuretic peptide. Electrolytes are the set of substances useful to the heart such as sodium, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, calcium and chlorine. They must be in balance. C reactive protein or CRP must be less than 0.5 mg / dL and affects blood vessel health.

Fibrinogen is a blood clotting factor, while brain natriuretic peptide is a protein produced by the heart that thinks about sodium levels. If this value is high there is a risk of heart failure.

Of course, the doctor will then decide what to do before and after the blood tests and if it is necessary to deepen with other visits concerning the heart such as electrocardiogram, echocolordopplergraphy, echocardium with bubble test, holter and the like.