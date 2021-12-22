what to do to consume less

The increase in the price of raw materials affects a lot on ours bills. It is important, in order to avoid big price increases, to try to change some of ours habits. To suggest it is “Morning Five News“which, in a report aired during the episode of 22 December, explains how it is possible with a little attention contain costs.

First of all, you should always keep them clean home appliances such as iron, washing machine and oven because the dirt would weigh heavily on the bill. But that’s not all, the correspondent of the program Channel 5 also makes it known that the TV does not consume only when it is switched on, but the red LED also costs in the bill 25 euros per year. It is well known that the refrigerator is, on the other hand, the household appliance that consumes more than all the others, so to avoid unnecessary expenses, it should be opened as little as possible.

Finally use light bulbs low energy consumption in the long run it could affect your bill a lot in a positive way.