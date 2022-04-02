What to do to protect my data before selling my cell phone

You telephone stores usernames, passwords, messages, photos and videos. The risks of this information ending up in the hands of the wrong person can range from losing your social networks to having part of your money stolen. Therefore, if you are thinking of giving or sell your cell phoneYou must take certain precautions to protect your personal information.

Tips to protect your data when changing cell phones

REMOVE SIM CARD AND SD CARD

Besides that the SIM card could contain information about your contacts, think it is related to your personal phone number. So if you have such a number linked to bank or other accounts, someone could use it to communicate on your behalf and harm you.

The most convenient thing would be to keep the SIM card to put it in your next device, but if you do not plan to reuse it, it would be best to break it. The reason for withdrawing the SD memory of your device; contains photos, videos, conversations, files and other personal information.

We suggest you read: WhatsApp: how to listen to audio without blue popcorn appearing

DELETE ALL YOUR DATA

Phones are already equipped with internal memory, and it is not as easy to remove as in the case of the SD card. Therefore, you will have to manually delete from the system all the data associated with you that was stored directly on the phone; messages, photos, videos and even your browsing history.

A practical alternative is factory reset the cell phone, the way you can do it varies by brand, but it will take you a few minutes to figure out how after an internet search. If you do not want to lose the information permanently, try to make a back on your computer or SD memory.

UNLINK YOUR ACCOUNTS FROM THE DEVICE

After deleting your files, there is still one step left to erase all traces of your phone usage. Is about unlink the team from your accounts and devices; Cancel automatic access records with Wi-Fi networks, Bluetooth devices, social networks and digital banking accounts. At the same time delete the records of the equipment in the rest of your electronic devices.

We suggest you read: How to find my lost or stolen cell phone? Tips for Android and iOS

Finally, if you will not use the same cell phone number, it is very important that you eliminate it as an authentication alternative in 2-step verification processes. Also, if you have it registered as a contact number for any account or service, try to update it to avoid inconveniences.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.