THE postal savings bonds are among the forms of investment preferred by Italians. This is because they have no subscription / redemption costs and because you can ask for the repayment of the capital invested when you want. The interest accrued, however, is obtained only after a certain period depending on the voucher you choose. However, many are wondering how to go about it recover the sums due for various problems such as the pejorative change in rates.

Real sums owed on postal savings bonds, how to get them?

The reasons for which there are disputes with the Italian Post Office are above all three. The first as already mentioned is the pejorative change in interest rates following the Ministerial Decree of 13 June 1986. We are talking exactly about the postal savings bonds of the O or P series issued before 1986. For these securities, the United Sections Court of Cassation with sentence number 3963/19 legitimized the behavior of Poste which liquidates these coupons with Q series interests.

Then there is the diatribe we have talked about several times, or relative interests to the last ten years good O or P series which later became the Q / P series. Poste put stamps on the front of the voucher with the new wording Q / P and on the back the new rates. So far everything correct. The problem arose for the last ten years as no yield (rate) was reported. The ABF therefore recognized the right to full reimbursement of the securities as per the original interest printed behind the securities pending the consolidation of the jurisprudence.

Postal savings bonds: what to do to recover the real sums due

The other point for which there are problems with the Italian Post Office is the non-payment of the title with the PFR clause in favor of an heir or a joint holder.

Poste in fact asks the investor for proof of the adhesion of the heirs of the other deceased co-holder. Recent sentences, however, such as that of the Court of Cassation number 24639/21, give reason to the heirs. They explain that in the event of the death of one of the holders of a security with an “equal right of reimbursement” clause, the joint holders can collect the entire sum, as long as they recognize the consideration due to the heirs.

What to do then? The consumer movement communicates that first of all you must have the voucher checked by an expert to understand if there is room for a possible appeal. A written complaint must then be formalized to Poste in such a way as to interrupt the prescription of the title and look for a compromise. Finally, appeal to the ABF (Financial Banking Arbitrator) to obtain recognition of the amount due. It is happening, however, that Poste is in default of the arbitrator’s convictions and when this happens, all that remains is to take legal action.

