When our habits are disordered, nutrition, work, rest and recreational activities are affected.

Working late, having dinner at midnight, getting up late the next day and not having breakfast. Going to the gym for a few days and then stopping for weeks are behaviors that stress the body.

Especially having a late dinner and going to sleep immediately afterwards can lead to restless sleep that does not allow us to rest as we should.

Stomach pain at night can also be felt in the back, making the positions in which we sleep uncomfortable and forcing us to constantly move or get out of bed.

Eating habits

Nocturnal digestive problems are often due to a poor diet and a habit of eating before bed. The food ingested, once we lie down, could rise up causing chest pain and throat irritation.

We don’t always know what to do when anxiety, gastritis, flatulence and pain prevent us from sleeping. Especially when we eat very late and have a big meal this happens on time. Abdominal pressure may be strong due to the presence of gas.

Staying still in bed is painful. Disorders that arise as a result of oesophageal reflux could give rise to anxieties and worries because chest pains are similar to those that result from heart attacks.

If the problem is food poisoning, it is easier to recognize the symptoms because the nausea and vomiting could be a consequence of the pain.

If we notice that our habits are harming us, corrections need to be made. When the disturbances stop being episodic and the uncomfortable situation continues over time, the clinical picture could be serious.

What to do when anxiety, gastritis, flatulence and stomach and back pain are the causes of sleepless nights

Stomach pain at night can be caused by ulcers, gallstones, constipation, or appendicitis. The persistence of symptoms should recommend a visit to the doctor. When the pain is severe and is accompanied by fever, breathing fatigue or sudden weight loss we don’t have to wait. Only a thorough visit can make us understand if there is a specific problem.

Usually using medicines such as antacids can provide momentary relief and changing your eating and daily habits can bring results. But there are also other precautions that we should not underestimate. Taking a walk after dinner or waiting a few hours before lying down could help the food not rise up. When we sleep we try to find a position where the head remains raised. Even if it happens to eat late, we avoid coffee or foods with particular acidity. We try to moderate the amount of food we eat.

A habit that can make the difference is to prepare a chamomile tea to which to add the drops of valerian. Chamomile aids in digestion and valerian relaxes muscles and facilitates sleep.