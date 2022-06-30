What to do when concerts are cancelled?

In the last several months concerts of international artists have been canceled in the Dominican Republic. Did they fail to engage the fans enough and was this reflected in ticket sales? Was there little promotion or did they do it without enough time? Or were they due to personal situations of the artists? The causes are many.

This is not exclusive to the country, the same situation is being experienced in countries such as Spain, Mexico and Puerto Rico, to name a few. Fito Páez, Luis Fonsi, Melendi, Justin Bieber, Enrique Bunbury and others did not perform this year in those countries after cancellations.

What can cause a show to be cancelled? At the international level the causes are precise. Meteorological: rain, wind, hail, snow, flood, etc. Also, non-appearance of the artist due to illness, accident, death or kidnapping of the artist or direct relatives.

In addition, power failures, non-appearance of emergency vehicles due to unforeseen emergencies.

However, although most of these causes apply to the Dominican Republic, in general, in most cases the real reasons are not specified and it is only reported that they did so for reasons beyond the control of local producers. This has happened with the recent cancellations, cited below.

Beyond these factors, currently affects the exponential increase in ticket prices, at a time of crisis after the coronavirus pandemic; saturation of the square, and an inadequate selection of places where the artists will perform. Not all the most popular artists can perform in stadiums.

brown 5

In February of that year the company SD Concerts, led by artistic entrepreneur Saymon Díaz, announced the cancellation of the concerts which would star the American band Maroon 5 in the Dominican Republic at the Quisqueya Stadium and at Hard Rock Hotel Punta Cana, in March and April of this year.

According to a statement released on the SD Concerts Instagram platform, the popular group had to cancel several presentations.

“We regret to announce that Maroon 5 has canceled its shows in several countries, including dates in Santo Domingo and Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, scheduled for March 26 at Quisqueya Stadium and April 16 at Hard Rock Hotel Punta Cana. . This presentation has been canceled due to circumstances beyond the control of the band”, refers the communication.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused to everyone who has purchased their tickets. Maroon 5 hopes to see their fans in the country soon.”

It is the second time that the band has canceled its concert in the Dominican Republic. The decision also affected Maroon 5’s performances in Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and Paraguay.

Gilberto Santa Rosa

Salsa veteran’s concert Puerto Rican Gilberto Santa Rosa, scheduled for Saturday, July 16 at the Virgilio Travieso Soto Sports Palace in the Dominican capital, was canceled for the second time.

According to the official statement released by the event production company Big Show Pro and GSR Management, management office of the interpreter of “Forgive me”, “the suspension of the artist’s presentation scheduled for July 16” was announced.

The organizers thanked the people who bought the tickets for the “Camínalo RD” tour, apologized for this “unfortunate situation” and added that people who have purchased tickets will be informed of the refund of the amount corresponding to the purchase.

In January of this year 2022, due to the increase in cases of contagion of the COVID-19 virus in the Dominican Republic and other cities around the world, the date was moved to July.

Néstor Caro, general manager of the production company, assured at that time that, due to the health situation, “we see it as an act of coherence, good sense and responsibility to postpone said event and prioritize the health of both our valuable public, the artist and each member of the crew involved in this production.”

“Camínalo Tour” is the current tour that Gilberto Santa Rosa is presenting in various cities in the United States and Latin America. In Latin America, the artist has performed in Lima, Peru, and Cali, Colombia.

Farruko

“Issues outside the local organization have made the unfortunate decision.” This is how the organizers of the Puerto Rican reggaeton concert reported Farrukowhich was scheduled for July 8 at the Caribbean Lake Park in Punta Cana, the suspension of the event. This would be the Puerto Rican’s first presentation on Dominican soil after his new life as a Christian.

In the statement shared through Instagram stories, the producer of the event, Mag Events, which works together with Uepa Tickets to return the money from the tickets purchased, enabled the email claims@uepa.com for people to request their refund to from Thursday 30 to July 21.

“We thank all customers for understanding,” added Mag Events.

It was at the beginning of June when the show was announced by the businessman Melvin García, producer of the event, who assured that they were preparing an unforgettable show for the fans of the popular artist.

“We are preparing an unforgettable event for fans and the general public who want to spend a great night with the repertoire of Farruko”, García added through a press release sent to Diario Libre.

Juan Luis Guerra

In February, due to the incessant rain that was pouring down in the province of La Altagracia on that date, the first concert of the residency tour that Juan Luis Guerra would premiere at the Hard Rock Hotel Punta Cana golf course had to be postponed; however, it was held days later on April 2.

However, the other presentations of “Entre Mar y Palmeras”, scheduled for February 12, 19 and 26, remained on those days, according to the organizing company, SD Concerts, in a press release. At that moment Juan Luis Guerra went on stage to communicate with the public accompanied by Saymon Díaz. “I know that the moment is very difficult, but due to the conditions we are going to have to suspend the concert,” said the multi-award-winning artist before an audience that begged him otherwise.

According to what was reported, it was in an emergency meeting held behind the scenes with the technicians, the production and those responsible for the security of the event, that the difficult decision was made due to the high risks that continuing with the concert represented, both for the public and for the band, the statement said.

What happens when a show is cancelled?

As is logical, the first consequence is the disappointment of not being able to enjoy the show, sometimes longed for for a long time.

But, in addition, there are economic consequences that trigger claim rights for viewers. The regulations in this regard may vary in detail, but we can present a general orientation:

-In any case, the right to have the show or recreational activity carried out in its entirety, in the form and conditions that have been announced by the company, governs.

-The general principle is the right of the spectator to recover the amounts paid in the event that the show is not held, is modified or suspended in an essential way.

-In case of cancellation final before the start of the show, the organizer must return the full amount of the ticket. The claim must be made to the organizer, not to the intermediaries from whom the tickets were purchased.

In the event of changes to the dates, content or composition of the show, the organizer must communicate it by the same means by which the show was announced (posters, media) and at the box office or telematic means in which the tickets were sold. The spectator may opt for a refund of the amount of the ticket.

Dominican laws What Pro Consumer Says In the country, from Pro Consumidor, it was pointed out that what was stated must be complied with regarding the return of money and create the necessary conditions so that those who bought tickets receive the amount paid in the establishments where they made the purchase or where it is more feasible. , according to the provisions of art. 62 of Law No.358-05. According to the entity, consumers have the right to receive clear, truthful, timely and sufficient information, in order to protect their interests, therefore, in the event of the suspension or cancellation of artistic activities, as is the case, it is necessary clearly establish the deadline for money returns, without implying any cost to the consumer.