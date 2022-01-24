what to do when the Revenue tells you no. Villas and terms

Home bonuses have become very attractive but also very complex and citizens are afraid.

The rules change too frequently and the taxman has targeted these bonuses due to too many scams. When house bonuses were born, they truly appeared to citizens as a lifesaver. They restarted the economy and resurrected the construction industry. But then scams worth 4 billion euros emerged and the legislation began to change with increasing frequency. The anti-fraud decree has arrived to limit cheating, but also to complicate things. Finance and the Revenue Agency have stepped up their checks and many taxpayers are starting to wonder if it’s really worth it. One tool seems to be particularly important today, namely the interrogation. Sometimes after much thought about the bonus, in reality, no conclusions are reached and the risk of appearing to the taxman as cheaters who want to circumvent the bonus legislation is strong. So the best solution at this point is to ask the Revenue Agency directly through the interrogation. With the answer that you will have from the revenue agency you will be calm because you will have had an authoritative pass.

What happens if the agency says no to the appeal

But the question can also be negative. As Investing Today points out, this possibility is completely concrete and throws the taxpayer incomprehensible frustration. But it is absolutely necessary to comply with the response of the Revenue Agency. What we risk is to forfeit the benefits we hoped to obtain. Many of these questions that are coming to the Inland Revenue concern villas or independent houses. As we know, the Superbonus for this type of housing ends in 2022. So if it is true that there is no longer the ISEE roof that was initially envisaged for villas and houses, it is also true that this bonus for this type of housing will have a much shorter duration than that provided for example for condominiums.

Many villa owners are questioning the revenue.

But objectively you cannot force a deadline decided by the government in a rather clear way.