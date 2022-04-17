Share

Here are the steps to follow when you lose an AirTag.

The AirTag can become a real success thanks to its low price and its great utility. Apple’s little locator device is one of the best on the market thanks to its advanced features. And one of them is the one that allows locate it when you lose an AirTag.

However, it is possible that don’t know exactly what to do when you lose an AirTag, or rather, when you lose an item you have an AirTag on. There are a series of steps that you must follow in order to locate your lost AirTag, everything is done from the Find My iPhone app.

If you lose an AirTag, follow these steps

The first thing to do if you’ve lost an AirTag is to try and find it if it’s nearby. For that you must enter the App Search of your iPhone and within the section Objects see if the AirTag is nearby. If that’s the case, you can try to make a sound and approach him until you find him. However, if the AirTag is far away, there are other steps you must follow.

In case your AirTag is far away or you cannot locate it, it is safest to activate Lost Mode:

Enter the application Find > Objects. Select your item and Lost AirTag. Swipe up to show full panel about the item. right below mark as losttap on Activate. Press Continue. Enter a phone number with which you want people to be able to contact you if they locate the AirTag. You can too write a personal message. Press Following. On the summary screen, if the option is available, tap activate Notify when found.

If someone locates your missing AirTag, they can read it with the NFC chip of your iPhone or Android and your message and your phone number will appear so that they can contact you and return your item and your AirTag or tell you where it is.

One of the important functions of the AirTag is that there are many iPhones on the market capable of locating your lost AirTag and sending you information on its location, an important advantage over its competitors.

Once you have recovered your lost AirTag, you must deactivate Lost Mode. Go to Find > Objects, then tap the name of the object. Within the Lost Mode press Activated and then in Turn off Lost mode.

