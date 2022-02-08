what to do with children and more

It is one of the smallest nations in the Persian Gulf, but despite this it is a country that is able to amply compensate for territorial limits with a mixture of adventure, luxury and millennia of Middle Eastern culture that combine modern experiences and services for a journey destined to leave a profound mark. Let’s talk about the Qatarwhich also turns out to be the perfect destination to visit as a familyespecially in 2022.

Qatar, the Pearl of the Persian Gulf

Between dunes and five stars, beaches and sports, Qatar is also called the Pearl of the Persian Gulf. After all, it boasts activities for all tastes. But not only. Next autumn the eyes of the whole world will be focused on this country as the World football championships from November 21st to December 18th. And the country is preparing itself in the best possible way for this highly anticipated event to such an extent that it is ready to welcome those traveling with the little ones (and not only).

A place known for its glittering skyscrapers and hundreds of kilometers of pristine coastline. A peninsula that respects Bedouin heritage and, at the same time, is dotted with beautiful lush parks, endless options for adventure activities and a wealth of cultural experiences suitable for all.

Qatar with children, what awaits us in 2022

We assume that in Qatar, both the hotels and the amusement parks are designed specifically for children and teenagers. All this to ensure that the youngest can experience different adventures every day.

For example, there is the Children’s museum which will open shortly and which offers numerous exhibitions in augmented reality and 3D films at the Al Thurya Planetarium. Or amusement parks such asAngry Birds World or the KidzMondo of Doha. It is difficult to resist even the temptations of Circus Land And Gondolandiawhile for aspiring acrobats there is Bounce with dozens of interconnected trampolines.

But Qatar is also synonymous with sea and sunbathing. Here, in fact, there are a series of incredible bathing establishments suitable for families and which allow you to practice various water sports such as surfing and diving. And do not worry, because the hotels in these parts offer services of babysitting so that parents can indulge in a session in a luxury spa or dedicate themselves to what they prefer most.

Do not forget, then, that the climate is practically perfect: Winters are generally mild, with daytime averages between 12 and 21 ° C in January, which is the coldest month. Summers, on the other hand, tend to be hot and humid, so much so that in the hottest month of all, namely July, the mercury column can reach 41.5 ° C. The only rains, if they happen, are concentrated in winter, especially in February.

To fascinate the visitor, and in this case also the little ones, is that in these parts it is possible to make a complete immersion in modernity and traditions. After all, Qatar is the repository of an epic history that emerges everywhere, from architecture to museums, from UNESCO World Heritage sites to traditional markets. A real testimony of a people who live in the past, but who also let themselves be embraced by the futuristic skyscrapers of Doha.

The alchemy between tradition and modernity that you breathe here is unique: not many other nations can boast of being able to pay homage to their memory and offer new generations and tourists all the comforts of today, including hotels, infrastructures and a set of cultures, gastronomic proposals and international lifestyles.

And then the desert, wonder of nature where freedom takes its maximum form. In the southwestern region of Qatar lies one of the largest stretches of sand in the world, the perfect setting for a safari or just a picnic on top of a dune. Furthermore, depending on the time of day, the light always creates different effects that certainly do not leave you indifferent.

Finally, the event of the year, namely the FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 which already promises to be unrepeatable: for the first time ever the football show will be hosted by a country with a Muslim majority and, above all, will be held from the end of November to mid-December, when the temperatures will be milder and perfect for welcoming players and fans. .

The Qatar is already setting up eco-sustainable zero-waste locations that, in addition to reflecting the local history and culture, will make the public aware of the beauties of the eastern region, in particular Doha, Al Khor, Lusail, Al Wakrah and Al Rayyan. Attending matches in several stadiums will therefore be an opportunity to discover all the souls of Qatareven with the little ones.

Italians can go to Qatar or not

Qatar is one of the countries on List D, i.e. those non-EU countries where we can also travel for tourism. However, our country for Qatar is currently considered to be at another risk and for this reason Italians traveling must follow special rules, which we hope will be simplified soon given the improvements that are taking place.

In addition to the tourist visa, it is mandatory to pre-register on the website which you can find here or on the Ehteraz App. Furthermore, the Undertaking & Acknowledgment Form must be filled in and upon arrival in the country it is mandatory to activate theEhteraz application on mobile smartphone with local or international SIM.

Notwithstanding that to travel to Qatar you must be vaccinated, it is also mandatory to undergo a PCR test before departure within 72 hours of arrival. Unvaccinated minors up to the age of 11 traveling with one or two vaccinated parents must also be tested. But not only. Another PCR swab is required within 36 hours after arrival in Qatar, to be done in public or private clinics and at the expense of the person concerned, a rule also valid for children under the age of 11.

Upon returning to Italy, and currently up to 15 March but with the possibility of an extension, it is necessary to follow the rules of entry into the national territory provided for those returning from the countries contained in List D. Rules that you can read in this in-depth analysis. Finally, before any trip, it is always good to monitor the institutional websites of the country of destination and the web page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ViaggiareSicuri.