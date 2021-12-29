What to drink when your blood sugar is high? Sage water or alcohol-free beer? Incredible

The diabetic needs to drink to get rid of excess sugar from the body. When the glucose present in the blood exceeds the renal threshold, the excess part is eliminated by dragging a lot of water. This is why the diabetic is at risk of dehydration.

Is drinking sage water good for those with high blood sugar?

Sage has a blood sugar lowering effect, helps lower blood sugar, helps control diabetes, and even regulates pre-diabetes glucose. According to some studies, sage, among the aromatic herbs, has a particular property, precisely that of being hypoglycemic, that is, of being able to lower the level of blood sugar. This plant is widely used for the treatment of numerous ailments in folk medicine and phytotherapy. Among its properties, it has an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial action. It has positive effects on memory and also on menopause.

How Much Water Should High Blood Sugar Take?

When it comes to hydration, taking it is the best option for diabetics. This is because it will not raise your blood sugar. High levels can cause dehydration. Getting enough can help the body eliminate extra sugars through urine. Experts recommend that men take about three liters per day and women about two. Slices of lemon, lime or orange can be added to plain water. But also sprigs of aromatic herbs, sage, mint, basil or lemon balm. Also good fresh raspberries.

Does alcohol-free beer help those with blood sugar?

Moderate amounts of beer can cause a rise in blood sugar. Excess alcohol can actually lower the level, sometimes causing it to drop to dangerous rates, especially for people with type 1 diabetes. While diabetics pay attention to what they eat, they often forget to consider the calorie content of beer. The greater the amount of carbohydrates in beer, the greater the risk of developing high blood sugar. Alcohol, once ingested, can travel to the stomach and does not need to be digested like normal food. The result is that alcohol enters the blood and reaches the brain.

What to drink with high blood sugar?

For those who suffer from hypoglycemia and want to exercise, it is advisable not to take sugary drinks such as cola. They cause glucose levels to rise very quickly and contain high amounts. This sudden increase brings with it further complications. Research conducted by Harvard University found that regular intake of sugary drinks, 1 or more cans per day, increases the risk of type 2 diabetes by 26%. One problem with sugary drinks is that they rapidly increase blood sugar levels. blood sugar and this can lead to increased hunger and fatigue. Here’s what you can assume: