We have reached the end of the holidays. Christmas, New Year, and Epiphany brought us gifts, greetings with relatives and many dinners. We really enjoyed it, but now it’s time to get back to normal.

By “normality”, however, we don’t just mean returning to the everyday routine. In fact, we should also shed the accumulated pounds and purify ourselves a little of accumulated toxins. While we are at it, we could start a healthier life in the round, which allows us to better eliminate the toxins that we accumulate through contact with the environment.

Today, therefore, we will see what are the advice of the experts to follow a “detox” regime without having side effects on the body. So let’s see what to eat and what to avoid to eliminate toxins from the body in a healthy way.

Here are the tips from the experts

The Umberto Veronesi Foundation provides us with interesting information to detoxify in the correct way. According to his indications, in fact, it would be correct to change something in our lifestyle, to reduce toxins due to contact with the external environment.

Our body, in fact, continuously exchanges substances with the environment and sometimes those that are absorbed through the air and the diet could be harmful.

The body is theoretically able to eliminate toxins on its own, but sometimes it would need a hand. These are the situations in which it is better to change something in our routine. In particular, the Foundation would recommend increasing the consumption of vegetables, while reducing animal proteins instead. In addition, it would be good to avoid overdoing foods that are fatty and rich in oxidizing substances.

What to eat and what to avoid to eliminate toxins from the body in a healthy way for health

The Veronesi Foundation, however, warns, warning not to overdo it. Fasting, and not getting all the necessary nutrients, could lead to serious side effects. For example, it could weaken the immune system, at which point even a small infection could have deleterious effects. Hence, it is important to measure your diet in moderation, following the advice of your doctor.

At the same time, one should avoid relying on food supplements that are touted as miracle cures. In fact, these wouldn’t even remotely have the advertised effects, according to the Foundation. As always, in short, a correct diet is the best way to regain well-being and get rid of toxins.

Deepening

