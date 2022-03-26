what to eat and what to avoid

The health of the pancreas is fundamental and often overlooked: here are some dietary advice to take care of it.

The implications of the disease Fedezoperated in Milan for a pancreatic cancerhave turned the spotlight not only on the health conditions of the singer and husband of Chiara Ferragnibut also and above all on the importance of to take care of of this organ which is so fundamental to our body and which is always talked about too little.

Fortunately, the cancer that Fedez suffers from was caught in time and the singer has already been operated, but starting early thinking about pancreatic health is important. And where to start if not at the table? A correct and rich alalination of certain specific foods is essential to avoid pathologies and potentially dangerous situations. Let’s find out more.

What to eat to avoid pancreatic diseases

If, as with all things, the rule ofcorrect aliementation and balanced, reduce alcohol consumption and avoid smoking, to take care of pancreas you need to have more specific and often unexpected precautions. This organ is essential for the proper functioning of our organism: it is one gland which produces valuable enzymes and helps assimilate fats, sugars and proteins. It is thanks to the juices produced by this organ that the stomach can digest food. Let’s not underestimate its condition!

It is important to increase the intake of cereals and carbohydratesespecially potatoes, brown rice and toast, of proteins animals such as white meats and lean fish, red meat to be avoided. Also important are i cooked legumes and seasonal vegetables, above all broccoli and Brussels broccoli. On the other hand, i peppers. Fruit is not to be underestimated: eat as many berries as i blueberries but also orange, mango and strawberries. Dairy products, if you can, avoid them, especially the very seasoned ones.

An abundant dose of water every day, then, is essential for a healthy pancreas and functioning and to avoid having to worry in the future about diseases and pathologies related to poor “maintenance” of this organ. The sugar it is to be avoided and it is preferable to replace it with the honey. Of course having a correct diet is important in general, but some pathologies related to this as well as to other organs, have many other reasons to appear and it is not always enough to lead a healthy life and free of vices. When in doubt, taking care of your body never hurts!