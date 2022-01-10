What to eat broccoli or tomatoes for the heart, immune system and blood sugar? Here is the incredible answer

Broccoli is low in calories and offers sulfurafane which is good for the heart and lowers blood sugar. Tomatoes have lycopene which counteracts oxidative stress and cardiovascular risk.

How much sugars do broccoli contain?

Consuming 100 grams of broccoli provides about 39 calories. That’s why broccoli is an ideal side dish in a low-calorie and balanced meal. Broccoli is mostly composed of 88% water. Then they provide more or less the same amount of carbohydrates and proteins, about 4.5%, and very few fats that amount to 0.5%. They are 3% fiber and this is why they are very filling and can cause temporary stomach bloating. The sugars in broccoli are about 3%.

Who shouldn’t take broccoli?

Broccoli can cause side effects and therefore the advice is to avoid them in some cases. They cause swelling because they have fibers, oligosaccharides and polyols. Being highly fermented elements, it is good to avoid them in the presence of gastritis and intestinal problems. They also have a lot of potassium. They are therefore not suitable for those suffering from kidney diseases. Finally, the goitrogens they contain lead to problems for those suffering from hypothyroidism. In fact, you may have problems with proper thyroid activity.

Can Diabetes Sufferers Eat Tomatoes?

The lycopene that tomatoes contain helps to counteract oxidative stress and cardiovascular risk. Lycopene is a very present carotenoid in tomatoes. It is very useful in cases of diabetes and high blood sugar because it works by stimulating the liver thanks to its acidity and vitamin C. The only foods that diabetics should avoid are foods that are too high in fat because they damage the blood vessels and the heart.

Can anyone with high blood sugar take bread?

Of course as long as you know how to choose the one that doesn’t hurt. Whole grain must be preferred. A good alternative is that of rye or that of barley. In fact, the best flour for diabetics is chickpea flour. It offers excellent processing results and gives life to truly delicious breads, pizzas and focaccias.

What to eat for breakfast if you have high blood sugar?

The site www.angolodeldibatico.it argues that breakfast is essential for those with diabetes. An Israeli study found that when it comes to controlling blood sugar, the amount of food you eat and how often you eat are more important than the quality of what you eat. Here’s what to eat for breakfast: