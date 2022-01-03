What to eat to help lower high blood cholesterol by reducing all the risks associated with this pathology

Cholesterol is one of those diseases that present a high dose of risk for the development of others. In fact, we often talk about the consequences that can arise from excess cholesterol in the blood. Let’s see, however, what it actually consists of and how it affects our health so much. Cholesterol is a member of the family of lipids that contribute to the formation of the cell membrane. It can be produced by the body but also introduced through food. Therefore, it is clear that, in the right quantities, it is indispensable for the formation of cells. Therefore, it begins to pose a problem when it accumulates in the blood in excessive quantities.

Over time, these excess accumulations settle on the walls of the arteries, causing them to thicken and stiffen. This degeneration leads to another pathology, called atherosclerosis, which is one of the leading causes of mortality.

Furthermore, if the situation progresses further, up to the onset of plaques that obstruct normal blood flow, it can lead to heart attacks and strokes. So let’s see what to eat to help lower high blood cholesterol, reducing all the risks associated with this pathology.

How to lower high cholesterol with nutrition

As indicated, cholesterol can be produced by the body but also entered through food. Therefore, it is advisable to keep the latter under control to try to limit and reduce the risks associated with the disease in question. Some foods, in fact, help to reduce the values ​​of the so-called bad cholesterol. These are, in particular, legumes, cereals and vegetables. In case of high cholesterol, therefore, it is advisable to consume whole grains and legumes, 2 to 4 times a week. In addition, they must not be missing: 2/3 portions of vegetables and 2 portions of fruit a day. The consumption of fish, then, is required for at least 2/3 times a week, thanks to the particular type of fat it contains.

Less recommended, however, are molluscs and crustaceans, to be consumed, in any case, a maximum of once a week. Thanks to their high fiber content, vegetables also help reduce the absorption of cholesterol in the intestine. Finally, the preferable types of cooking are grilled, baked and steamed.

What to eat to help lower high blood cholesterol by reducing all the risks associated with this pathology

We come to the advice regarding meat, which should not be completely excluded from the diet of those suffering from high cholesterol. More than anything else, lean cuts should be preferred. To be limited, however, almost completely: sausages, cheeses and eggs, containing high amounts of fats, which raise cholesterol levels. Furthermore, wholly or partially skimmed milk should be preferred to whole milk.

Similarly, vegetable oils or extra virgin olive oil must be preferred to butter, lard and lard. This is because saturated fats of animal origin cause cholesterol levels to rise. On the contrary, the unsaturated ones of vegetable origin reduce it. Ultimately, the control of nutrition is essential to keep certain pathologies under control and to stem the serious risks associated with them.