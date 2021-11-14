Belly pain, together with other similar ailments such as headache is one of the most frequent and usually considered harmless in most cases, because they are part of the normal human condition: we have all suffered from pain in the abdominal area, usually caused by Digestive “movement”, caused by incorrect, excessive nutrition but also by widespread nervousness.

Obviously the term is very generic and can be used for different specific types and in addition to widespread pain in different areas of the abdominal area, it can be caused by more specific pathologies such as gastroesophageal reflux, gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome, menstrual cycle. , food intolerances and the like.

What to eat to solve stomach ache quickly: LIST

Whether the disorder “comes” from food or not, what we eat even during and after the onset of stomach ache can significantly help us to defeat the discomfort, which usually, if there are no further problems, disappears in a few hours at most .

To avoid “over-stimulating” the stomach, it is advisable not to ingest dishes that are particularly complex for the digestive tract: here is a list with the recommended foods.

Drink a lot of water

Take advantage of the “relaxing” power of cereals, especially if they are wholemeal, such as rice but also wholemeal pasta.

Fruit, even the sugary one given the fermenting action it guarantees, as well as vegetables which together with fruit provide great antioxidant power.

Ginger is useful if the pain causes nausea and vomiting.

What not to eat

Avoid acidic and stimulating foods (such as tomatoes), such as sugary and carbonated drinks, particularly strong spices, and foods made with them. Also absolutely avoid alcohol and even smoking.

If the disturbance causes bloating, it is better not to eat legumes, which tend to increase this phenomenon.