What to eat with blood sugar at 150? Mandarins, ricotta or zucchini?

Normal blood glucose values ​​are between 70 and 100 milligrams / deciliter. There are foods that raise blood sugar and others that help lower it. What happens when you eat tangerines, ricotta or zucchini?

Can anyone with diabetes eat zucchini?

Certain. They are rich in fiber and vitamins but low in sugar and calories. This is why they can be taken regardless of quantity. Salad, courgettes, carrots, tomatoes, aubergines, peppers, chard, spinach, chicory, cucumbers. They are to be taken raw and cooked, in the quantity of 2 or 3 servings per day. Zucchini contains 17 calories and 3.1 grams of carbohydrates per hectogram. They provide few carbohydrates and proteins, and for this reason they are particularly suitable in low-calorie diets and for diabetic subjects.

Why are zucchini bad?

Because they contain cucurbitacin. It is a toxic compound, with an acrid and pungent taste. It is found in home grown cucurbits. If eating them you feel bitter, you must immediately throw them away. The bitter taste indicates that the vegetable is contaminated.

Who shouldn’t eat zucchini?

They are to be avoided when you have pathologies affecting the renal tract. The use of zucchini is not indicated when the process of removing potassium from the body is interrupted. These vegetables should not be eaten when you have irritable bowel syndrome, ulcers and gastritis in acute conditions. In these cases, eating them can lead to an exacerbation of the disease. If you eat, however, they cause heartburn and nausea. They should not be eaten even when their individual intolerance has been ascertained.

What happens if you eat zucchini every day?

It does not involve any problems. They are a perfect food in low calorie diets and can be consumed up to 150 grams twice a day. They do not cause digestive problems and are recommended for those suffering from intestinal problems. They offer beta-carotene which is an antioxidant that counteracts the action of free radicals and helps prevent aging. They are rich in potassium, 262 mg per pound of product, which is very important for heart health and helps lower blood pressure.

When are zucchini toxic?

When they have grown too large. This is why they must be collected when their size is still small. Zucchini becomes harmful even when during the summer months there are periods of drought because it causes the plant a considerable stress that could lead to the formation of harmful substances. To understand if they have become toxic is very simple. Just taste them. If their taste is bitter they should not be eaten because it could cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, gastroenteritis, digestive system disorders and in severe cases could cause death.