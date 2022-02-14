What to eat with blood sugar at 200? Dates, almonds or peanuts?

The diagnosis of diabetes is certain with a blood glucose value of 200 mg / dl, measured at any time of the day or two hours after a glucose load.

Can Diabetes Sufferers Eat Walnuts?

Among the recommended dried fruit there are in particular walnuts, hazelnuts and almonds. They contain oleic acid and polyunsaturated fatty acids. This is why it is permissible to consume them for a maximum of 100 – 125 grams per week. If you don’t overdo the quantities, these fruits help to keep appetite under control and lower blood sugar. They have carbohydrates but they are not simple sugars. There are proteins, which lower the feeling of hunger and promote metabolism.

How many nuts a day can a diabetic eat?

According to some research, eating 5 handfuls a week for about 28 grams each can offer protection for diabetic patients. This partially counteracts their high cardiovascular risk. In these patients, the chances of suffering a heart attack and stroke are increased.

What are walnuts bad for?

They have a high caloric value. Their consumption should always be evaluated on the impact they have on the diet. A pound of shelled walnuts, in fact, provide an average of 700 Kcal. They are many if you consider that a hectogram of sausage brings 375 calories, ham brings 335, rib steak 175, pork cutlet 105. Those who eat too many nuts risk gaining weight and putting physical fitness at risk. It can also compromise cardiovascular health. For health, it is best to take natural walnuts.

Who shouldn’t take nuts?

They interfere with the action of drugs taken against hypothyroidism, such as levothyroxine. Symptoms of this pathology are: tiredness and excessive sleep. Sensitivity to cold. Constipation. Swelling of the face and eyelids. Hoarse voice. Muscle weakness and cramps. High blood cholesterol levels. Sufferers of this disease should beware of soy and coffee drinking which interfere with the absorption of levothyroxine. Also be wary of dried seaweeds as they can hinder the proper functioning of the thyroid.

Which organ are walnuts good for?

Observing the shape of the kernel it recalls the two hemispheres of the human brain. The nutrients found in walnuts make them the ideal food for this organ. They are rich in minerals such as zinc, copper, magnesium and selenium, which are effective antioxidants. In lower percentages there are also potassium, phosphorus, sulfur, iron, calcium, vitamins A, B, C and PP. All this boosts the immune system, keeps the brain young and active and improves skeletal development. They can also help correct serotonin levels.