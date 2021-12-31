What to eat with bread to lower the glycemic index? Here’s grandma’s trick

Gluten-free white bread has a very high glycemic index of around 90. It causes problems for those suffering from high blood sugar. Its glycemic index drops to 85 in that with very refined flour. It is around 70 in unleavened bread but also in white and rice bread. It drops to 65 in rye or wholemeal, black bread. It still drops to 45 in the one with kamut flour and 40 in the bread prepared with buckwheat. They are very high indices that are not good for those with high blood sugar.

What to eat with bread to lower the glycemic index?

With the bread you have to eat extra virgin olive oil. An Italian study found that seasoning dishes with oil reduced blood sugar after meals. According to the researchers of the Federico II University of Naples, when foods with a high glycemic index are seasoned with extra virgin olive oil, the blood sugar after meals is lower than in dishes flavored with butter or even low in fat. This is why seasoning with oil limits the negative effects on the heart, related to diabetes and the sudden increase in post-meal blood sugar.

What are the benefits of bread?

Complex carbohydrates, found in bread, should be the main source of energy. They are more digestible than fats and cleaner than proteins. The fiber of “black” bread increases insulin sensitivity, decreases bile secretion, preventing the formation of stones, and levels of cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood. Wholemeal bread decreases the absorption of sugars, fats and calories, and releases glucose more slowly, keeping insulin at an optimal level.

What are the benefits of extra virgin olive oil?

Reduces the risk of heart disease. It has an anti-aging function for the skin and bones as it is rich in vitamin E. Protects from decalcification, osteoporosis and fractures. It is effective in preventing arterial and heart disorders. Lowers the level of cholesterol in the blood. It has a soothing action on redness and irritation and is well tolerated even by the most sensitive skin. Here are its benefits in summary: