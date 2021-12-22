what to expect according to experts

Cryptocurrencies, Which forecasts for the 2022? – Overall, the past 12 months have proved fruitful for cryptocurrencies, which they have often caught up with new all-time highs and increasingly captured the interest of global financial institutions.

The ride of Bitcoin towards $ 70,000 it has certainly monopolized the attention of fans, and the same goes for the performances of Ethereum, which on an annual basis has shown growth far exceeding that of the Queen of cryptocurrencies. The results of the crypto memes were also surprised Shiba Inu And Dogecoin, and the advance of digital currencies defined as «Ethereum killer», that is Polkadot, Cardano, Solana, Chainlink, to which are added many other tokens that aim to improve the ecosystem of decentralized finance.

Cryptocurrencies: predictions for 2022

Close to the end of the year several analysts highlighted some elements that could positively or negatively influence the performance of the various cryptocurrencies over the next year, sharing their forecasts for the world of cryptocurrencies.

1. Regulation

Many analysts are in no doubt that 2022 will be the year of regulations, especially when looking at the United States. The US authorities are still examining the interventions to be adopted and which directives to provide to token holders, although for the moment the introduction of strict bans on the example of those implemented by China does not appear likely. Number one in the SEC Gary Gensler has stressed on multiple occasions that digital currencies present too many risks for traders, despite this in an interview with the chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome H. Powell he had said he was against crypto bans.

Having clear rules governing the trading of tokens and their offer on the market can certainly limit the risks for traders, such as scams or theft of currency from exchanges. On the other hand, there are those who argue that regulatory announcements can determine a lot of instability on the performance of certain crypto assets. Obviously, to predict the movements of cryptocurrencies in the next 12 months, it will also be necessary to monitor the rules adopted by other countries that play a role of primary importance in mining, namely Russia, Kazakhstan, Canada and India.

2. Trust from large corporations

For many, 2022 will be the year of further institutional adoption of Bitcoin and other digital currencies. Until now, many companies have opened their doors to crypto: just think of Paypal’s announcement on the inclusion of a service for trading BTC or the introduction of Dogecoin as a payment method for some gadgets by Tesla. Furthermore, in the USA, many local administrators such as the mayor of New York Eric Adams and that of Miami Francis Suarez have expressed their desire to make their cities crypto friendly. While institutional adoption can improve the reputation of cryptocurrencies, experts do not hide some doubts about using crypto to pay taxes or salaries for public and private sector employees. However, it must be recognized that the acceptance of digital tokens among merchants and large companies represents an achievable goal of considerable importance for the future of crypto.

“We launched Crypto Smart Market, the first payment method for using Bitcoin in the real economy. We wanted to create a service that can make cryptocurrencies usable in everyday life. This is to all intents and purposes a new payment method that will revolutionize the consumer’s perception of cryptocurrencies thanks also to the lowering of fees as a further measure for the spread of payments and gradually increasing the level of confidence And credibility in an instrument still little known and about which many still harbor doubts “.

He claims Alessandro Ronchi, founding partner of Crypto Smart, the first Italian digital asset platform. He also adds:

“L’use of virtual currencies can be considered one of the tools that will facilitate the growth of e-commerce. In fact, the digital revolution consists mainly in the development of disintermediated mechanisms which also include payments with virtual currency as they take place in a peer to peer and decentralized manner, without the intervention of credit institutions. With the advent of the internet we have witnessed the spread of Skype and Messenger as well as video platforms such as YouTube and Netflix: the next step will be the affirmation of peer-to-peer payments which effectively completes the digital revolution of the Internet ”.

3. ETFs and cryptocurrencies

2021 was marked by the launch of the first Bitcoin Exchanged Traded Funds by companies such as Valkirye Funds or ProShare. It should be remembered that ETFs of this type allow investors to execute operations on futures contracts that have Bitcoin as an underlying, as an alternative to the common trading operations that can be carried out on exchanges, which are still unregulated.

It is not excluded that many US companies may apply to the SEC for approval of their ETFs on currencies with the highest market capitalization, which would facilitate trading by large investors. Some analysts believe that by doing so, the large US traders could influence the prices of the main crypto assets, although it is good to remember that the cryptocurrency market is by its nature extremely volatile and unrelated to some of the common dynamics of traditional financial markets.

4. Focus on Bitcoin

As is now known, the fluctuations in the price of Bitcoin can affect the performance of other digital currencies, which in some cases tend to replicate the trend, while in others they are more likely to move against the trend of BTC. Even following the recent declines, which brought the first crypto by market cap to a monthly low, most analysts still consider BTC bullish in the long run. Analyzing historical data from altcoins such as Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash or Litecoin can help to better understand the correlation between Bitcoin’s movements and those of the latter. Many experts have advised investors to better manage their emotions in the short term, as strong and rapid swings could occur in 2022, both to the downside and to the upside.