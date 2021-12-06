What to Expect After the $ 550B Crash By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Robert Zach

Investing.com – After the rally over the past few months and the $ 550 billion flash crash observed over the weekend, cryptocurrencies are trading in the shadow of volatility. At least that’s what some digital market watchers are expecting, many of whom see various risks in the coming weeks for, and Co.

Meanwhile, the long-awaited crypto correction has apparently begun, with traders posting three weeks of losses in the past four, while the digital currency is currently losing 4.1% to $ 47,256.

The washout accelerated Saturday morning in Asia as leveraged investors liquidated most of their positions, pushing Bitcoin’s price below the 200-day moving average ($ 46,300), and leading to further sell orders.

The hype surrounding the approval of the first ETF (NYSE 🙂 in the US seems to belong to history, but “after the deleverage of the last few days, some traders are now returning”, says a cryptocurrency trader, adding that “the worst It has already passed”.

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Experts don’t expect big leaps forward

However, many are operating cautiously, assuming that no major upside is to be expected in the near term. The reason: the Federal Reserve, which could tighten monetary policy sooner than expected and thus make cryptocurrencies, considered risky assets, no longer look so attractive.

In addition, US equity debt margins are at record highs, as shown by monthly data from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Finra). With bitcoin and equity tied by a fairly correlation, it is advisable not to ignore this indicator, especially in times when acceleration of tapering and a rise in rates are on the agenda.

More than $ 935 billion borrowed since October at historically low interest rates leaves not only equity markets but crypto itself vulnerable, as with tighter financing conditions, the usually positive effect of debt margin could be reversed and accelerate the sell-off.

A normalization of monetary policy is currently a major risk – and not only for stocks, but also for cryptocurrency values ​​such as,,, Binance Coin, Ripple, and other “high flyers” of recent months.

“The $ 50,000 threshold will act as a brake for some time, unless amazing things happen,” a cryptocurrency trader known in the industry as Filbfilb told Cointelegraph. “The scale of sales and distribution is likely to consolidate in the first quarter of next year. The lunar mission itself isn’t over, but some will reconsider the cycle,” he added.

Fear and Greed Index

On the other hand, it is good that many of the bearish positions hovering in the crypto space have scaled back with the weekend sell-off. At least that’s what the Fear & Greed Index indicates, which at 16 points is at its lowest level since mid-July. The Fear and Greed index is used to measure sentiment on different exchanges and, with values ​​below 20, suggests a high level of “fear”.

The index, before the last run in October, moved below 20 for a good four months, times in which the index consolidated on the downside. The same scenario could happen in the medium term, some analysts explain, suggesting the holding of their positions “unless the BTC shows a new low”.

On a technical level, the support of $ 46,300 should remain a central signal zone for Bitcoin, and in the event of a break, the cryptocurrency is expected on several supports at $ 41.605, $ 39.904 and $ 37.636.

In addition to the psychological threshold of $ 50,000, the 100-day moving average of $ 54,514 plays an important role, which could represent a breaking point for a new record high.