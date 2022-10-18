What to expect for Rihanna’s return?

Without news of the music of Rihanna for so long, we waited every year for her to announce a new album, a new tour or even a trailing single. It’s finally time for Riri to make her big comeback and for that, she has planned surprises, each crazier than the next.

The Super Bowl

Already, literally returning to the super bowl while she hasn’t teased any songs for 6 years, it’s incredible. When we know that this is one of the most followed events in the United States, we suspect that the show will have a particular scale and will mark its return. If for now she has not confirmed any new trackswe suspect that she will return to the Superbowl stage on February 2, 2023 with his essential music that everyone knows but also a 9th album, which we have been waiting for since his last, Anti in 2016.

His tour

Rihanna’s performance is rumored to be the announcement of an album that will lead to a tour in 2023. The star has taken a step back to devote herself to Fenty Beauty for quite some time and it paid off, today she is ready to make music again. If she starts a tour after that, we obviously hope that she will be in Paris, a scene she misses dearly.

His return to the cinema

If we have often seen Rihanna on the screen during her career, she should make her return to the cinema by interpreting two songs for the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to Hits Daily Double, the new film will follow the pattern of the original Black Panther, with a soundtrack album and an “inspired by” concept album, released by Marvel and Disney, as well as Def Jam and Westbury Road. In 2020, a rumor emerged that Rihanna was part of the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever after her name popped up alongside Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong’o when fans googled the movie.

For Rihanna, the return to the scene will be very busy… What we hope above all is that his album will live up to his years of absence.