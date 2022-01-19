What to expect from Apple’s Spring Loaded 2022?

Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman predicts that Apple will host a spring event in virtual mode in March or April 2022.

The hardware product launch events of Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) are key catalysts that make a difference to the stock; Cupertino has staggered its seasonal launch events in recent years.

What happened

The spring event could be held in virtual mode in March or April of this year, Gurman said in his ‘Power On’ newsletter.

Apple is likely to announce a new iPhone SE with support for 5G and a faster chip, the Bloomberg columnist said; Gurman predicts that the model will roughly retain the iPhone’s current aesthetics but will have some internal updates.

The tech giant may also announce a new 27-inch iMac and a high-end Mac mini with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips at the event, the reporter added.

Gurman predicts that Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, a platform for launching operating system updates, will once again be held in virtual form.

Although some rumors suggest that a body temperature sensor will be added to the new Apple Watch Series 8, according to Gurman there is little chance that this feature will be introduced in 2022.

Because it is important

On April 20, during the 2021 edition of ‘Spring Loaded’ (Apple’s spring event), the company unveiled the AirTag accessory, a new slim Mac with M1 chip and Touch ID, a larger iPad Pro, the ‘Apple TV 4K and a new purple iPhone 12; the company also announced podcast subscriptions and the Apple Card Family.

The stock, however, did not experience a major reaction following the announcements, taking only modest losses on the day of the announcement and in the two following sessions.

In 2020, the company had not organized a spring event but instead announced the new products via press releases.

Photo courtesy of: on Flickr