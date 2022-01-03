what to expect from cryptocurrency in 2022? – The Meridiano News









In this historical moment the cryptocurrencies they are on the lips of all those involved in online trading. We are in fact experiencing a moment of interest, if not generalized enthusiasm for this particular financial instrument, capable of generating growth unknown to the vast majority of assets currently available. The crypto value attribution system (whose price depends almost exclusively on the choices of their creators) makes them a particularly sensitive asset to law of supply and demandThis means that if investors continue to be attracted to a digital currency, its value can continue to grow virtually undisturbed.

Here is therefore explained why the most attentive traders are particularly interested in collect trading signals, financial forecasts and tips related to the cryptocurrencies they are most interested in including Bitcoin, Ripple and Ethereum. First of all, however, it is advisable to know how to invest in these crypto tokens, in order to implement the best strategies to obtain a return. For example, to understand how to buy Ripple a valid support comes from the guide created by the experts of Cryptocurrency24.com which illustrate the most suitable tools to operate with this crypto token and analyze its price trends.

Ripple and other cryptocurrencies

Ripple shares a number of standard features with others cryptocurrencies currently available in the market. First we are talking about one purely digital currency, which therefore does not exist in the physical world and therefore can only be treated by resorting to telematic channels: brokers, online trading platforms, etc. Furthermore, Ripple is also one currency protected by cryptography: a technology that allows you to protect various goods and messages, hiding them (and therefore making them inaccessible) to anyone who does not have the correct access key.

Finally also Ripple rests its foundation on the blockchain, which however is not a single technology, but rather a set of technologies. The blockchain in fact provides several tools that have the aim of decentralize and at the same time make transactions safer on the internet: tools that allow you to exchange goods without having to resort to external agents, but also to carry out many other operations, such as the registration of domains or the stipulation of contracts. The blockchain therefore represents the technological foundations that made possible the birth of the various cryptocurrencies, starting with Bitcoin: the first ever digital currency, as well as probably the most famous, launched by an anonymous inventor in 2009.

Unique features of Ripple

Ripple instead it was launched starting from 2013 and is the brainchild of Chris Larsen and Jed McCaleb. While maintaining the basic principles of cryptocurrencies listed in the previous paragraph, Ripple (also known by the acronym XPR) has a whole series of more markedly personal characteristics: for example, this digital currency, while respecting the regulations for the use of virtual currency, operates within an open source network totally decentralized.

This data exponentially increases the volatility level of this crypto, considering that developers can intervene on it and therefore modify it at virtually any time. Another distinctive feature of Ripple is the ability to check exchanges and transaction logs in real time (the latter are called Ledger). Last, but not least, the possibility of transfer currency without continuity of form: thanks to Ripple it is therefore possible to pay dollars to a recipient, who, however, will perhaps receive the agreed sum in euros.

What future for Ripple?

Ripple has experienced a rather problematic 2021, mainly due to a litigation with the SEC, which is the US Stock Exchange Commission. The American market regulator seems to want to to fine the company behind XRP for over a billion dollars: an indiscretion that, as it is easy to guess, is having rather negative repercussions on the crypto listing.

That said, according to some experts, it is precisely for this reason that it might be worthwhile invest in Ripple, buying it at a advantageous price Like never before. Especially considering that corporate lawyers have gotten some victories very important in the first interim hearings with the aforementioned SEC.