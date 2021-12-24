What to expect from Juventus in view of January: between the field & the transfer market

There Juventus closes the first round of the championship at fifth place, less than four points from the last useful place for a place in the Champions League. Given the complicated start of the Old Lady in the league, at the moment, it is “runny fat”.

In the last five games, thanks to an easy schedule, the bianconeri put on the scoresheet four wins And a draw: results that allowed Allegri’s team to gnaw precious points, with a view to qualifying for the next Champions League.

Against, Atalanta And Naples, they recorded a sudden braking in the last five games. Gasp’s gang scored three wins, one defeat (from the heavy passive, at home, against Roma) and a draw against Shevchenko’s Genoa.

The Naples is the team that has committed the most missteps in the last five league games: Spalletti’s team has collected only a win in the last five races, compared to three defeats (all three at home, the last heavy and unexpected, against Thiago Motta’s Spezia) and a tie, which reduced the gap from Juventus to five points.

January is upon us: what to expect from the bianconeri on the pitch and in view of the transfer market?

Photo: Getty Juventus January

FIELD

Juventus, in view of January, is expected by a calendar dense And complicated, cash direct confrontations almost with the flavor of the last call, so as not to lose further ground from those who precede it.

After the Christmas break, immediately the Naples in home: with a win, the bianconeri would reduce the gap to just two points. Despite the absences of the Neapolitan team (struggling with injuries, suspensions and summons to the African Cup), it will be a complicated match for Juventus, which they have not yet fully convinced.

Massimiliano Allegri fixed the defence, with a de Ligt increasingly dominant (data in hand, he is the only defender to have suffered only one dribble in a league round) And Pilgrims which is proving to be a precious resource, (thanks to a dizzying collapse by Alex Sandro), but not the defensive phase: there are still many holes that some interpreters, especially in midfield, leave behind, forcing the central players to patch up during matches.

A special mention, it certainly deserves it Szczesny: it is never easy for a goalkeeper to regain mental strength after several months of fogging. The Polish goalkeeper, in silence and with humility, was able to find himself, once again becoming a certainty for the team.

The midfield, except for Mckennie (unique in the squad, with certain characteristics) e Locatelli (lately appeared tired), still does not convince: Rabiot And Bentancur, often appear indolent and detached from the game, all aspects that make them somewhat irritating.

Self Bentancur, although technically you keep making a lot of mistakes, at least in interdiction phase it makes itself a little useful, Rabiot instead he fails to be useful to the team at any stage of the game: indeed, the French player on the pitch often creates a lot of confusion.

There offensive phase, has represented the truth up to now Achilles heel of the Juventus team: Juventus scored 27 goals in the league, closing the first round with the thirteenth attack of Serie A. A merciless number, for a club that, albeit in a phase of technical and financial transition, has a status that leads it to always aspire to reach important goals.

The departure at the last moment of Cristiano Ronaldo, affects and has recorded, because he is one of the two strongest and most decisive players in the world, but it cannot become an alibi. Just think of the many goodbyes that Inter had to face in the summer: from Lukaku to Hakimi, from Conte’s stormy farewell, to the Eriksen situation.

The Nerazzurri have been able to make a virtue of necessity, while Juventus in the first half of the first half of Serie A, recorded too many blackout, especially against small And confusion, on a technical-tactical level (thanks to a Massimiliano Allegri, rusty from a two-year stop). A too low center of gravity forced Morata, Chiesa, Kean, Dybala, to cover too many portions of the field and made them not very lucid in the last 20 meters.

Merry he repeatedly reiterated that he had to work on the offensive phase: the hope is to see improvements in view of the hot phase of the championship and the Champions League (January-February-March), because the impression is that Juventus seen in the latest matches, (despite the victories), will not be enough when the level of the opponents will inevitably rise.

Allegri knows it, the players know it, Juventus knows it and hopes to recover Dybala And church: despite the efforts made by Bernardeschi, whose tactical self-denial, seasoned with some good play, is a merit that must be recognized (be careful, however, before talking about the player’s definitive rebirth, we are waiting to conclude at least the entire season), Juventus cannot ignore the quality of Joya and the flicker of Federico Chiesa.

Photo: Getty / Imago Juventus January

TRANSFER MARKET

January is also the month in which the session goes crazy winter market.

At Juventus, there is no room for dreaming. The words of the CEO Maurizio Arrivabene, were clear enough in this regard: the 400 million capital increase was launched to give the company financial solidity, which is why there is no prospect of “any drama” on the horizon in terms of the market.

Attention, this does not mean that Juventus has no intention of making the transfer market in January, but that they will take the classics. opportunitypreferably young profiles and come on sustainable costs in the budget, while it will be difficult to go over 30 (except for really convenient formulas).

Before you can think of a few shots in entrance, will be necessary and decisive exits:

Ramsey is first on the list: with Juventus not willing to pay any severance pay to the Welshman to remove the disturbance.

is first on the list: with Juventus not willing to pay any severance pay to the Welshman to remove the disturbance. Arthur he could be another one on the exit list: the Brazilian midfielder has characteristics that do not go well with Allegri’s ideas. For him the possibility of a loan to amortize the budget tag, with right or obligation from ransom . Impossible to sell outright.

he could be another one on the exit list: the Brazilian midfielder has characteristics that do not go well with Allegri’s ideas. For him the possibility of a to amortize the budget tag, with or from . Rabiot And Alex Sandro are on the market: for the Frenchman there was some timid poll by the Premier, but at the moment no concrete interest. For the Brazilian, although Juve is willing to get rid of it already in January, at the moment, there are no offers. It is unlikely that both will be sold in the winter market window. In June, the chances of divestiture could increase.

And are on the market: for the Frenchman there was some timid poll by the Premier, but at the moment no concrete interest. For the Brazilian, although Juve is willing to get rid of it already in January, at the moment, there are no offers. It is unlikely that both will be sold in the winter market window. In June, the chances of divestiture could increase. Bentancur, Kulusevski, Mckennie: to Juventus, the list of non-transferable is really limited. The Texan midfielder has risen up in Allegri’s hierarchies, the Juventus club would not want to deprive himself in January, but he is the only midfielder to have such a market especially in the Premier League. Bentancur he is one of the footballers he has disappointed more importantly, the Livorno coach, is not among the Juventus players, but it is unlikely that he will move in January. Dejan Kulusevski, it could be the great sacrifice of the winter market: the Swedish winger has many requests from the Premier League and is not considered an essential player by Allegri, which is why, faced with an important cash offer (from 30 million upwards), he could be the chosen one to raise cash and fund the market.

In entrance the names are always the same: Zakaria remains the favorite, but the competition from the Premier League makes the track complicated, Kamara expiring with Marseille could be the classic market opportunity to be grasped (the good relations with the former Juve Pablo Longoria, could facilitate the operation), while Witsel which remains Allegri’s favorite is not part of Arrivabene’s plans in terms of age and engagement.

Juventus would like to try to anticipate the arrival of Rovella, but Genoa makes a wall and this makes the arrival of the Italian midfielder complicated.

In attack, Vlahovic remains the great market dream of the bianconeri: the Fiorentina striker is the only player for whom Juventus is willing to exceed the market budget, but in January it is practically impossible. Appointment postponed to June, Premier League permitting.

For January, the names are two: Mauro Icardi, only a certain conditions (dry loan or loan with right and not obligation to redeem, a formula unwelcome to the PSG) And Gianluca Scamacca of Sassuolo ( with a formula similar to the purchase of Locatelli, even if the neroverdi would not want to deprive themselves of it in January).

Of course, surprises cannot be ruled out, because the market is known, it is not an exact science and everything and the opposite of everything can happen within a few hours.

At the moment, two things are certain: talking about a “Juventus reborn ” after a few wins, it is premature and it represents a lack of respect towards the same, which for nine years was a battleship. It cannot be the one seen so far, the real Juve.

In this sense, the months of January And February, will be crucial to understand what the HCL team will want to do when they have proven themselves to be the great unfinished of the championship..