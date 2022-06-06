What to expect from SKKN by Kim, Kim Kardashian’s cosmetics brand?

Kim Kardashian has been working on redesigning her KKW Beauty cosmetics brand for several months. On June 21, she finally launches SKKN By Kim. Will she be entitled to the same success as with Skims? That is the question !

If Kim Kardashian and her little sister Kylie Jenner have both released their brand of cosmetics, that of the first did not really appeal to the crowds. Poor quality packaging, insufficient quantity of product, questionable formulas… Even if his brand could appear promising on paper, it failed to convince. To remedy all this, the mother of 4 children chose to rebrand in order to rethink it in its entirety. She had also announced her desire for change on her Instagram page, promising: “new, more modern, more luxurious and more durable products”.

But what to expect from this renewal? Most likely not all of after make-up according to the first images revealed by the brand. Kim Kardashian seems to have immersed herself, at least for the launch of her label, on a range of premium treatments for skin ranging from toner to cleanser to exfoliator or hyaluronic acid serum.

In all, 9 products designed to revitalize the skin are offered for this first drop. These were obviously not chosen at random. They’re all inspired by Kim K’s personal skincare routine, of course.

Rechargeable, cruelty free and vegan… The products in the range have been designed to meet the more advanced desires in terms of formulation and ideals of today’s consumers.

Sleek packaging

Inspired by the success of her Skims underwear brand, Kim Kardashian is now in the minimalism. A luxurious aesthetic with clean lines, which she wanted to extend to the rebranding of SKKN By Kim, whose packaging is inspired by architecture (they imitate the very particular texture of stone). According to the first images made public on the label’s Instagram page, the packaging is rather successful, even if we are waiting to see what materials Kim K chose to obtain this result.

@SKKN



An important launch

“I was advised not to offer everything at once. But only launching 3 or 4 products would not have been my routine reality”tells Kim Kardashian to the American magazine pace. Deciding to ignore the marketing advice of her peers, she still decides to start with 9 products dedicated to everyone without age limit:

“It is important not to have an age limit. This line of products must be suitable for all skin types, even the most mature”.

But what about the most fragile epidermis? Kim Kardashian has always said that she has to live with psoriasis. However, has it thought about the most reactive skins by adapting its formulas and trying to make them as refined as possible? For the moment we do not have the answer to this question, but it will arrive soon enough since the range will be officially released on June 21 on the SSKN BY KIM website !

On the price side, these can vary from $43 to $95… Rates that fall within the mid-range range of what the beauty industry can offer. But at such prices, we still expect quality formulations… On our side, we can’t wait to test them!



