What to expect from the crypto market: the forecasts for 2022

What can you expect for the crypto market in 2022? What predictions can be made?

The records of 2021

The 2021 It has been an exceptional year for the entire crypto market, starting with the Bitcoin queen, who reached her all-time high at $ 69.ooo and which recorded a 72% increase over the previous year.

But all cryptocurrencies from Ethereum to Solana, Monero, Polkadot Cardano and Avalanche have had exceptional returns during 2021. Total cryptocurrency capitalization exceeded i 3 trillion dollars worth.

All that despite the ban by China and the many investigations carried out by the control authorities around the world against crypto companies for alleged financial irregularities. But 2021 was also the year of the first Bitcoin ETFs listed on Wall Street which opened the market to large institutional investors.

What will happen to the crypto market in 2022? Forecasts and trends

According to many experts, 2022 could be, despite the declines of the last part of 2021 another very positive year for major cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin it is firmly above the 200-day moving average, which is a clear bullish sign for technical analysts. Furthermore, the sales pressure from Chinese markets, which according to many would be one of the main causes of the declines in November and December, should ease as early as January of the new year, probably causing a new rally in Bitcoin and the crypto market in general.

Vijay Ayyar, Vice president of development at Luno exchange, he is confident the US will see Bitcoin’s first spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) in 2022.

“The Bitcoin Futures ETF launched this year was widely considered not very supportive of retail, given the high costs associated with renewing contracts which amount to around 5-10%. The increased pressure on this instrument indicates that a Bitcoin Spot ETF could be approved in 2022 mainly because the market is now large and mature enough to support one. “

According to many experts it would be realistic to predict that Bitcoin prices in 2022 can reach 100,000 dollars and those of Ethereum can exceed 10,000 dollars.

A lot will probably depend, according to analysts, on what the inflation trend will be, as cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are increasingly becoming an anti-inflation tool like gold.

The cryptocurrencies to watch in 2022

But beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, according to experts, there are some cryptocurrencies that could have their definitive consecration in 2022, among the most interesting they are often mentioned. Solana, Avalanche, Polkadot, Monero and Cardano.

Solana, which in November saw its all-time high of $ 220, has now been stable at around $ 250 for a few weeks, but according to experts, its greater adoption, thanks to the increasing spread of NFT and DeFi, could determine new all-time highs for the most accredited rival of the Ethereum blockchains.

According to the crypto analyst Nick Ranga, Solana it will reach $ 300 by mid-2022 and nearly double in value by 2023.

Same goes for Avalanche that in 2021 it was the cryptocurrency that recorded one of the best performances among the most capitalized cryptocurrencies and that in 2022, according to coin price forecast experts, could reach $ 300 from the current 100.

For Cardano many experts predict that in 2022 its prices could jump from the current 1.3 dollars to over 4 dollars. While for Polkadot the forecasts are in agreement in a doubling of the prices from the current 30 dollars to 60 dollars by the end of 2022.