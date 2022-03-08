What to expect from this evening’s Apple event

Last year, in April, at its “Spring Loaded” event, Apple announced the 24 ”iMacs. The arrival of the M1 processor, with its small size and the motherboard as large as that of an iPad, have allowed the Cupertino company to create a very thin all-in-one. Added to this is color, a return to the past for Apple and also a way to distinguish more and more clearly the professional range, with its metallic finishes, and the consumer range.

Tonight we expect another step in that direction, and we are led to think that Apple will make both the MacBook Air and the 13 “MacBook Pro disappear. to make room for your new MacBook (or MacBook Air).

As happened last year for the 24 ”iMacs, the new MacBooks will be revised in design and colorful: light blue, blue, purple, red, orange and yellow, the colors that Apple has included in the invitation.

“Peek Performance”, this is the playoff, is a further clue: Apple is giving us a taste of performance, and the reference is not too veiled goes to processor M2the new Apple Silicon SoC that will push the new MacBooks.

If inside M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max we find the Icestorm and Firestorm cores of the Apple A14, inside M2 the new Blizzard and Avalanche cores we found inside the A15 of the iPhone 13 are used. It will not be a revolution, it will be a simple evolution that will in any case lead to an increase in performance of about 15% compared to the M1. The performance of M2 will still be lower than that of M1 Pro and M1 Max, much faster thanks to a higher number of cores for CPU and GPU.

M2 will be a performance starter, because the highlight will arrive in the coming months with M2 Pro and M2 Max and their multiprocessor evolutions: to complete the “Apple Silicon” revolution the iMac Pro, the MacPro and the Mac Mini Pro are still missing. When will they come out? Probably not tonight even if the rumors foresee a monitor and a mac mini pro: we believe they could arrive in a separate event in the coming months, or at the World Wide Developer Conference in June.

If MacBooks will be the main dish, tonight’s event will also be an opportunity for some refresh: there is expectation for the new iPhone SE 5G and for the new fifth generation iPad Air.

The iPhone SE version 2022, according to the latest rumors, it should have the same body as the current model with the A15 processor. Although Apple manages to sell everything, and with ease, we believe that presenting in 2022 a phone with thick bezels, LCD panel and the design of a product launched in 2017 or the iPhone 8 is a risky move for her too.

We tend to believe that the new iPhone SE can use the iPhone 11 as a basethen double camera, notch and more modern line with the addition of 5G: the operators ask for it.

Today, the only iPhones with 5G connectivity are iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, and operators, especially in the States, need a cheaper model to push their plans for next-generation networks.

Finally, space for the new iPad Air: it already has the USB Type C port on board, the transition to the M1 processor would bring greater power and the Thunderbolt output with the possibility of connecting accessories.