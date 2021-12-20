what to expect in 2022 From Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano and Francesco Casarella

Investing.com – Lockdown, recovery, then Omicron. The 2021 of the markets was a swing of events that characterized the choices of investors, on which the return of the and the decisions of the central banks weighed, perhaps more than anything else.

‘Lightning’ digital coins like e, and meme-titles like GameStop (NYSE 🙂 and AMC (NYSE 🙂 have revolutionized (for better or for worse) the way of operating on the markets by bringing unexpected protagonists (the so-called Redditers) to the fore. , a bit like David against Goliath, they tried (and failed) to have their say in a market that was too big for them.

Powell, Lagarde & Co dominated the headlines, hanging by the thread of an adjective, ‘transitory’, which has never assumed such a central value in the markets and in the heads of operators as this year, reiterating that in the era of Quantitative easing communication is the most strategic tool in the bankers toolbox.

What, then, are the most important issues facing investors? And will 2022 lead us to a gradual return to both financial and social normality? “In the minds of traders there are issues such as inflation, whether it is transient or not, the likely rate hikes by major central banks and whether the high prices of risk assets, be it equities, corporate bonds or high yield, are truly sustainable, “they say from M&G Capital.

What happened: a recap

2021 was undoubtedly a positive year for the main asset classes. Raw materials, driven by the end of lockdowns, reopening and recovery very strong in the economy, they achieved important performances, with the CRB index has grown by over 35% since the beginning of the year. Rising inflation then, thanks to the Central Banks that initially considered it “transitory”, except then changing his mind in the last part of the year allowed the values ​​to be maintained current.

However, we must make a distinction between the various raw materials, because not all of them they went positively this year. For example, among precious metals, ed in particular they suffered a decline unlike raw materials energy sources (oil in the first place). Here it is indeed important to note that historically gold, typically considered a safe haven, especially in high times inflation, it works well especially in cases of very high and lasting inflation, while it seems that at the moment we are in an initial phase of growth of the phenomenon.

On the bond side, on the other hand, here too it has been said for years that whoever owns bonds is destined to suffer heavy losses, mainly due to a rise in interest rates.

However, these increases (probably) we will see them from 2022, starting with the Federal Reserve, while 2021 is also closing, however, with a stability of

, and with falling yields in the first part of the year, which they nevertheless have was able to recover in the most nervous phases where the propensity to risk was reduced noticeably (for example in November). Overall, reasoning among the various bond asset class, the investment grade category is down about 1%, while emerging bonds suffer the most (a drop of more than 10% for those in foreign currencies local, source Eaton Vance), still under pressure given the strengthening of the

American currency, which represents a large part of the debt currency of these last.

Finally, as regards the stock market, here too many “shortists” are were disappointed, since the reasoning was as follows: “if the economy has stopped due to Covid in 2020, and despite this, the stock markets have closed a lot well, then they will surely collapse in 2021 “. Once again, however, the bull market which has practically lasted since 2009 (March 2020 I remember it was a correction, strong but still a correction), he continued in its path, with small breaks but the climb has remained constant, rewarding once again those who avoid market timing.

How to get around in 2022

It is not possible to have a crystal ball, but in the annual investment outlook Amundi states that “investors should start the year with a prudent / neutral allocation (also considering the high market valuations) and try to exploit the value opportunities. related present at regional and sectoral level “.

For the French asset manager, attention must be paid to “the illusion of nominal yields, aiming instead for real yields”, while the model portfolio composed of 60% equities and 40% bonds “will be tested”. The positive correlation between the equity market and the bond market will require, explain the Mundi experts, “a more dynamic asset allocation”, and the rise in rates will put “the areas with high costs in the context of growth stocks” under pressure.

Selection should focus on profits and the power to pass higher costs onto prices, quality and value stocks “, with Europe” should be favored thanks to the Next generation EU, with particular regard to the ecological transition “, but they should return to the center “even emerging market equities”.

Investors’ objective, says Matteo Germano, Amundi’s Head of Multi Asset, must be “to aim for positive real returns and capital preservation”. In the absence of alternatives, he adds, the stock market “remains privileged, but attention will have to be paid to areas with excessive valuations, exposed to rate hikes, focusing instead on more discounted markets such as the European and Emerging ones and the value segment. Now more than diversification will never be essential “.

For analysts of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE :), rising cost of money in different parts of the world will be one of the central themes for 2022, with anticipated and faster hikes that “could support higher returns”.

The Swiss giant UBS Group (SIX 🙂 instead expects a “two-speed” 2022, with high growth and inflation rates in the first half that “will favor cyclical markets, such as that of the eurozone”. However, for experts, the reduction in growth and inflation in the second half of the year “will boost defensive sectors such as healthcare”, while the still low levels of rates, yields and spreads “will push investors to follow paths. different to obtain returns “.

“Looking ahead – they add from UBS – the transition to zero carbon emissions and the advancement of technological revolutions will represent the most important investment trends of the decade, through opportunities in greentech and sustainable solutions, as well as enabling technologies such as artificial intelligence. , big data and cybersecurity “.