what to expect on rates? Powell’s words in focus

There meeting from the Federal Reserve from January kicked off with the two dedicated days: all the world finance spotlights turned on Powell and members of the US central bank.

Concerns about a more aggressive Fed are agitating asset markets globally, and the monetary policy meeting could offer an idea of ​​how strongly the central bank really intends to move forward with tapering.

In general, traders are expecting signals of rate hikes in March, escalating the so far accommodative stance for the first time since financial costs hit near zero with the outbreak of the pandemic.

Fed funds futures, which follow short-term rate expectations, have priced a total of four rate hikes this year as the central bank struggles to stem the surge in inflation.

More than on the decisions of the meeting – for many the meeting of 25-26 January will be a non-event in terms of immediate changes – the attention is all for the conference of Powell. From his words they expect all the details on the next moves starting from spring. What to expect from the Fed?

Fed meeting today: what predictions?

The frame in which the Fed meeting in January is framed is more agitated than ever.

Global traders are in crisis and shaken by data oninflation which broke expectations, from a surprise monetary tightening in Singapore and further swings in US stock futures.

A whirlwind of volatility in the last few hours has almost seen $ 3 trillion swept away by global equities before a reversal, with US benchmarks closing green earlier in the week.

All this, while the expectations of hearing the beginning of a upside cycle by the Fed to dampen inflation, with the anticipation already leading to a furious sell-off of Treasuries and tech stocks.

According to Ruth Carson and Melissa Cheok on Bloomberg, the focus on the Fed is rekindling fears that central banks they are plunging into political error, and this is a significant risk for 2022.

Concerns for a too aggressive tightening they could rise if economic data deteriorates. Surveys of purchasing managers on Monday showed that business weakened earlier in the year, largely due to the impact of Omicronand the squeezing of inflation is expected to weigh on consumer confidence.

“There is a risk that a rate shock will trigger one growth shock“Goldman Sachs strategists led by Christian Mueller-Glissmann wrote in a note following the market rout on Monday 24 January. “The risk seems higher, as inflationary pressures are much higher than in the 1980s.”

Traders have already priced in more than four US rate hikes and are looking for signs on how officials intend to reduce balance sheet size, another potential catalyst for financial market volatility.

The Fed is expected to issue a series of instructions on how to end its asset purchase program. This process began last November and will end at its current pace in mid-March, around the time when the first rate hike could occur.

What the bank will do after that point with its nearly $ 9 trillion balance sheet is a key concern, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could shed more light on that prospect in his press conference.

ING analysts noted that Powell acknowledged: “We are aware that the budget is $ 9 trillion. It’s way above where it should be. “

As a result, there is no reason for experts to keep the Fed buying assets and expect it to announce an immediate end to its business. QE asset purchase program. This previous fiscal corrective action would also help reduce rumors of a potential March rate hike of 50bps, while opening up the possibility of an early start to a contraction of the budget.

What to expect on the rate hike

There are several bets on the timing and extent of the increase in interest rates.

According to ING forecasts, “The Fed is highly unlikely to move 50bp …, but a 25 bp it could be justified on the basis that Omicron intensifies production bottlenecks and inflationary pressures. “

This more cautious analysis is linked to the fact that with the spread of the infections there are still difficulties for a full recovery, with many workers in quarantine and uncertainties about the free movement of consumers.

Peter Cramer of SLC Management in Seattle noted:

“If the sell-off it spreads throughout the economy in general and starts to impact cyclical energy, banking and consumer stocks, I think the Fed would question its path a bit. “

The US central bank, therefore, will likely seek to avoid further shaking the markets and to raise rates in 25 basis points.

David Petrosinelli, chief executive and senior trader at broker-dealer InspereX in New York, does not think so, who urged the Fed to raise 50 basis points to give a really strong message to inflation.

Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, wrote that there is a risk that the bank “Can take restrictive measures at each meeting” after March, as long as the supply chain stress will stimulate inflation.

The latest warning on US moves came from the IMF. According to the International Monetary Fund, the Federal Reserve’s decision to increase the interest rates and aggressively tightening the policy will hinder the economic recovery in Asia.

The focus, therefore, is on the turning point of spring: what it will say Powell after Fed meeting on January 26th on the near-term outlook for rates? The spotlights have been on for days.