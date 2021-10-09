PLOT WHAT TO EXPECT WHEN YOU EXPECT

What to expect when you expect, the film directed by Kirk Jones, is a look at the life of 5 couples who experience the emotions, fears, surprises, pains and sufferings of those who are preparing to start one of the most important paths in life: becoming parents.

Jules (Cameron Diaz), a fitness expert on a well-known TV show, has only been in a three-month relationship with Evan (Matthew Morrison), famous dancer. The couple is initially happy to expect a baby, but will have to be able to reconcile professional commitments with everything related to pregnancy. The two will often find themselves at odds over what are the important decisions to make regarding the baby on the way.

The bourgeois Wendy (Elizabeth Banks), on the other hand, runs a boutique and thinks she knows everything about pregnancy, but will soon have to deal with reality and keep tremendous hormonal fluctuations at bay. While her husband Gary (Ben Falcone), discovers that his father (Dennis Quaid) is expecting twins from his young wife Skyler (Brooklyn Decker) and this will only fuel the perennial competition between the two.

The photographer Holly (Jennifer Lopez) and your husband Alex (Rodrigo Santoro), instead they cannot have children and for this reason they decide to take one up for adoption. Alex, however, shows some perplexities, he does not want to change his life as always, so he attends a help group for ‘desperate fathers’.

The last ones are Rosie (Anna Kendrick) And Marco (Chace Crawford), both young rival chefs in business, who after a single night of passion discover they are expecting a baby.

How will the 5 assorted couples cope with the joys and difficulties of becoming future parents?

Watch it now on NOW



