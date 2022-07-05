What to Find at the Melrose Trading Post Flea Market

Recently Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught walking down Melrose, the longest and most famous shopping street in the world, and together with her daughter, Emme, and his son, Samuel, entered the Melrose Trading Post flea marketTHE PLACE, that all lovers of second-hand clothes, art and style must visit, not once, but thousands of times in their lives.

The iconic little market gets every Sunday, since 1997, in the parking lot at the corner of Melrose and Fairfax, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it is definitely the most popular among the 15 flea markets dotted around the streets of Los Angeles.

In it you can find over 250 local vendors, collectors, artisans and artists. The food and live music complete one of the most enriching experiences in the world of fashion, and your pocket and closet will thank you. Trust me!

In order to enter the Melrose Trading Post it is necessary to pay five dollars, which will go to support public schools in the areaa super cause, don’t you think? You can buy your ticket online within the official website of the Melrose Trading Postyou will only have to pay two extra dollars for service, but you will secure your entrance, something very practical for tourists.

What can you find at the Melrose Trading Post?

Pieces of vintage clothing and accessories from the most iconic fashion brands at more affordable prices. For $3 or $5, you’ll likely walk home with a designer bag, and another $3 for a vintage garment or pair of shoes in mint condition.a dream come true for any fashionista.

We can also find antiques of all kinds, from postcards, vinyl, furniture and decoration items, blanks, works of art and original and collectible prints.

And of course crafts produced by contemporary artists, who can create bracelets as well as soaps, herbal teas, pots, beauty products, candles, jams or articles made with recycled material. Yes, something very similar to what we see in the emerging bazaars of Mexico.

Also, It is very likely that you will find yourself shopping, eating or enjoying the music of Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Jessica Alba, Angelina Jolie, Elizabeth Olsen, Hilary Duff, and to many more celebrities, as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck did recently with their family.

this flea market It has as much style and charm as Madrid’s Rastro, Barcelona’s Encantes, Las Dalias in Ibiza, and Chatuchak Market in Bangkok.

Tell us what treasures you have found at the flea markets.