what to include in the diet to lose weight

There are some foods that are perfect for burning fat and losing weight: here are the ingredients that you absolutely must include in your diet.

When we talk about diet, we are basically referring to one careful selection of food to be included in our routine, in order to promote weight loss. In fact, there are some ingredients that stimulate the metabolism in the elimination of fats and in the correct disposal of the food we integrate in the body.

Speaking of this, in the next paragraph we have decided to propose you a list of foods that can produce heat and therefore capable of accelerating the action of our organism. Including them in the diet, along with exercise and the consumption of at least 2l of water, means shed extra pounds much faster. Let’s see the details together.

Diet: the foolproof fat-burning foods

Grapefruit : this sweet fruit has the ability to dissolve excess fat , mainly responsible for the sensation of bloating and weight gain. Also, thanks to the presence of flavonoids, fiber and vitamins – is able to protect the stomach and liver and improve digestion.

: this sweet fruit has the ability to , mainly responsible for the sensation of bloating and weight gain. Also, thanks to the presence of – is able to protect the stomach and liver and improve digestion. Curry : we are talking about a mix of spices that is a real cure-all for our cardiovascular system. Also, in curry we can find antioxidants substances able to fight free radicals, but also thermogenesis properties (heat producing).

: we are talking about a mix of spices that is a real cure-all for our cardiovascular system. Also, in curry we can find substances able to fight free radicals, but also (heat producing). Chilli pepper: in chilli we find capsaicin, the main responsible for feeling of heat warned of his assumption. In addition, the consumption of hot peppers not only allows burn fatbut it also reduces the sense of appetite.