What to invest in? From fashion to design, seven trends for 2022 – Luxury

How to know the trends in vogue next year and what will be the trendy objects for 2022? 240 experts answered on purchases of art, fashion, design, jewelry, watches, cars and, in general, everything related to “lifestyle”. The Catawiki 2022 Trends Report came out, a research conducted by the consulting and strategy firm Crowd DNA, which revealed the 7 main trends that will guide purchases in the next year: Nostalgia of the 90s, Craftsmanship, Timeless Classics, Earth and Nature, Cultural Heritage, A new life, and Brio and Fantasia.

So here are the 7 trends that will dominate 2022:

Nostalgia for the 90s

The purchasing power of millennials is growing, as is the search for the cult objects that defined their youth. Fashion trends inspired by grunge, pop culture memorabilia are today at the peak of popularity and, for this reason, experts point to “nostalgia for the 90s” as a key trend, especially in the luxury sector, with the 84% of respondents who place it among the top 3 cultural drivers in multiple sectors. The 70s fashion style today has been replaced by 90s icons like the “punk” of Jean Paul Gaultier or the unmistakable style of Gianni Versace. There will also be requests for iconic objects such as the roller skates or the Nintendo Game Boy or kitschy and extravagant furniture items like the lava lamps and neon lights. Finally, the return to the 90s is a trend that will also be noticed in car engines but, above all, in rediscovery of motorcycles, objects with an unmistakable design.

Craftsmanship as a synonym of quality and uniqueness

The rediscovery of craftsmanship is a conscious response to production on an industrial scale and to the “culture of convenience” led by large marketplaces or by the giants of fashion and design. 67% of the experts interviewed confirmed a growing attention to everything that celebrates human creativity and craftsmanship in different fields such as fashion, design or food in response to “fast fashion”, “fast food” and to “fast furniture”. Among the most sought-after objects, just to give a few examples, there will be analog cameras, with particular attention to those of the 19th century, the first wrist watches born in the 1920s and 1930s and, in art, Japanese paintings, prints and engravings on wood.

The timeless value of the great classics

Faced with an excess of choice, shoppers are increasingly attracted to timeless items, be it a Fender guitar or a Louis Vuitton bag. Timeless classics are often prized as a work of art and prove to be reliable investments. 76% of experts agree that their value will increase faster than other items. Iconic bags like a Hermes Birkin, Kelly or Costance, or Chanel Flap are and will be a more profitable investment than gold. Same goes for the furniture objects of the 20s: from Bahuaus to Lecorbusier, retro design is a must have which fits perfectly into modern environments and architecture.

The link with the Earth and Nature

The desire for a general reconnection to planet earth emerges through a particular attention to all that is natural. Between collectors and antique dealers, touching on different sectors and categories, the panel of experts noted a return to the rediscovery of wood, ceramics and fabrics. That of Searching for fossils, for example, is an ever-growing trend which also touched well-known personalities such as Kate Winslet: more and more people today want a piece of “natural history” in their homes. In the food sector, this trend is demonstrated by the search for natural and organic wines, a constant that goes hand in hand with environmental awareness.

The rediscovery of the Cultural Heritage

In a path that goes hand in hand with the issues discussed in society, according to experts, those special objects capable of celebrating both identity and cultural heritage will be back in fashion. According to 76% of the interviewees, the search for objects in the next year will increasingly have as a common denominator that of underlining the origins, celebrating history and carrying a social message.

The power to give new life to objects

The search for originality is leading more and more people to reinvent objects to position them and / or use them in completely new contexts. According to 61% of experts, giving new life to the old is a key trend for 2022, so there will be an increase in recycled fabrics and vintage items, in a kind of rebellion against consumerism. Examples of this trend are objects that, over time, find another location compared to their initial use: old car engines, bistro tables or old signs, will find more and more space in modern homes or offices. On the same wavelength they are found old cars transformed into electric vehicles.

Brio and Fantasia

After months of lockdown, people today are trying to rekindle their playful side. Whether it’s bold colors, bright motifs or eye-catching designs, all those out of the ordinary objects will come back into vogue: patterned fabrics with floral, animalier and the Missoni prints, for example, they will be the most requested. They will come back later the “tuttifrutti” jewels, with brightly colored stones, both in resin / glass and those with emeralds, rubies, sapphires and diamonds. They will also return in 2022 the “exuberant” and colorful watches, able to convey a search for creativity.