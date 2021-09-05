What to know about Love Life, the TV series with Anna Kendrick on TIMvision

Its US debut accompanied the launch of the streaming platform HBO Max last spring, and will soon be revealed to the Italian public as well. Let’s talk about Love Life, romantic anthological series in ten episodes created by Sam Boyd and wait on TIMvision the September 15. The story of Darby, a young woman grappling with the responsibilities of adulthood and the many unknowns of love life in a big city like New York, acts as the glue between each story told.

Love, which as the title suggests is the fundamental theme in Love Life, it is not meant only from a romantic point of view. In the course of the episodes, in fact, we understand the weight of the relationships that the protagonist has with friends and mother. One of the purposes of the series is precisely that of examine how a young woman’s life is shaped and conditioned by the actions and feelings of those around her. Being an anthological series, Love Life it makes room from time to time to the points of view of different characters, following the path of relationship in relationship.

The cast of Love Life comprehends Anna Kendrick (Darby Carter, the protagonist), Zoë Chao (Sara Yang, Darby’s best friend and roommate), Sasha Compère (Mallory Moore, Darby’s other roommate and friend), Peter Vack (Jim, Sara’s boyfriend). The secondary characters are played by Jin Ha (Augie Jeong) e Hope Davis (Claudia Hoffman, Darby’s mother).

The instant public success in the United States propelled HBO Max to an equally fast pace renewal of Love Life for a second season. The new episodes will still be set in New York but will focus on the story of a different character. As reported by Deadline, Love Life 2 will explore what happens when you live your whole life thinking you know your soul mate, but find yourself years later in a completely wrong marriage. The character of Darby, central in the first season, will appear only sporadically in the second.

The first season of Love Life is basically a story of personal resilience, of human connection, a reflection on how the people we love affect our lives, was the reflection of Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content by HBO Max. I understand why audiences react to the series with such enthusiasm, and it is with great pleasure that my creative team and I will continue to work together with a group of capable producers and Lionsgate to create stories that people can relate to.

It is with great love that we all worked on Love Life to bring Darby and his story to life. I am thrilled to return to collaborate with the team on the development of a new character and a new story, added Anna Kendrick, also involved in the project in the role of executive producer.

This is the trailer for Love Life, on TIMvision from 15 September: