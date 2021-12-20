what to know about the Marvel superhero

Among the most loved superheroes ofMarvel universe, Thor will soon return to the big screen with a new adventure, thanks to the film “Thor: Love and Thunder“, the fourth chapter dedicated to him. If you are a fan of this superhero and would like to find out some curiosity on his account, in this article you will find 4 things you may not know.

Born between the pages of comics Marvel, created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby who took care of the drawings and Larry Lieber who instead dealt with the texts, and appeared for the first time in issue 83 of Journey into Mystery (vol. 1), released in 1962, Thor is a fictional character with extraordinary powers that is inspired by the homonymous deity of Norse mythology. In the’Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor is played by Chris Hemsworth and made his first appearance in the 2011 film dedicated to him, Thor.

4 curiosities about the character of Thor

The curiosities concerning the character of Thor they are numerous and all incredibly interesting. From its comic book version up to that brought to the big screen by Chris Hemsworth, things to know about Thor would be really a lot but below we wanted to select for you the most interesting, from what it brought Stan Lee to create his character, up to a film dedicated to him never made.

Sam Raimi could have directed a movie about Thor

The first curiosity that maybe you didn’t know about Thor is that, in the nineties, Sam Raimi he was close to making a film dedicated to the character, which he could see Tyler Mane (X-Men, Halloween – The Beginning And Halloween II) as the God of Thunder. The idea of Sam Raimi liked it Stan Lee, so much so that the two proposed the project to the Fox, a production company that in those years was the owner of the rights to Thor, but the latter felt that the film might have been too similar to the series of Hercules, also preceded by five films, produced by Sam Raimi.

It was born “thanks” to the character of the Hulk

Among the most interesting curiosities about the character of Thor there is also his creation, or more precisely what he brought about Stan Lee to be inspired by a character from Norse mythology to create one of his superheroes. After creating the character of Hulk, endowed with a strength extraordinary, Stan Lee wondered how he could have given birth to someone of even more powerful, and the answer he found to his question was to put a God, drawing on Nordic mythology so as to give the public, accustomed to dealing only with characters from Greek and Roman mythology, something completely new.

He is among the strongest characters in the Marvel universe

As we mentioned in the previous point, Thor was born out of Stan Lee’s desire to create a character that was stronger than the one who, before his birth, was the more powerful. Precisely for this reason, to date Thor It is one of strongest characters in the Marvel universe. Born from Gaea, goddess of the Earth, and Odin, Thor is endowed with extraordinary powers, such as strength, with great combat skills, speed and stamina, as well as being invulnerable to natural death.

He gave birth to two Amalgam Comics characters

Finally, the last curiosity we want to reveal to you about the character of Thor is that the latter gave birth to two characters Amalgam Comics, the comic book brand that has seen the collaboration of DC Comics and of Marvel Comics. Within the comics published by Amalgam Comics, the stories of characters created by the union of superheroes from the universes are told Marvel And A.D, as indeed Thor-El / Access, which brings between the pages a character born from the fusion of Thor and Superman, and Thorion born of Thor and Orion instead.

